Zigzag indicator with removed redrawing open a deal

Stands when the price crossed the zigzag line If the price crosses

the line from the bottom up, then this is a buy signal If the price crosses the line from top to

bottom then this is a sell signal Stoploss is set at the bend of the

Exit the deal by the opposite signal or take profit



Zigzag nrp indicator is easy to set up In it you can choose a

suitable period for yourself Recommended period 3.

This is an individual development This tool

you can find only here.





Write to me in messages I will provide a free test version for 2 days



Work in the tester will be fixed in the next version 1.1

