ZigZag Nrp
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Zigzag indicator with removed redrawing open a deal
Stands when the price crossed the zigzag line If the price crosses
the line from the bottom up, then this is a buy signal If the price crosses the line from top to
bottom then this is a sell signal Stoploss is set at the bend of the
Exit the deal by the opposite signal or take profit
Zigzag nrp indicator is easy to set up In it you can choose a
suitable period for yourself Recommended period 3.
This is an individual development This tool
you can find only here.
Write to me in messages I will provide a free test version for 2 days
Work in the tester will be fixed in the next version 1.1
NO GOOD REPAINTS NOT NRP ZERO STAR WIST OF MONEY