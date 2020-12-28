American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is your friend”. And indeed it is! By trading with the trend, you reduce your risks and gain an advantage, as you increase the mathematical expectation of completed trades and, therefore, earn more profit. Together with the Going straight indicator you will trade with the trend with ease! This is one of the most effective ways to deal with market trends.





Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even for beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes.





If the construction of the Forex channel is executed correctly, then it already gives basic information about the current trend line: the direction and strength of the current movement. Lines drawn across price highs / lows show volatility in the form of support / resistance and confirm the trend. Hope this indicator helps you! Happy trades everyone.