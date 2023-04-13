Fractal Advanced MT4

Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5

Advantages

1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals.

2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key.

3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator indicator using hotkeys.

4. Has wide capabilities for customizing fractals. Various types of icons are available.

5. Equipped with alerts and sound notifications.

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Elliott Wave Helper
Siarhei Vashchylka
4.92 (13)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks 2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations 3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font 4. E lements of technical analysis : trend lines,
Pure View
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Pure View " indicator is designed to quickly display and hide indicators on the chart. Description 1. Currently Pure View works with Stochastic, MACD, RSI indicators 2. Displaying and hiding indicators occurs using hot keys 3. The key combination Shift + C will display or hide the "Stochastic" indicator on the chart 4. The key combination Shift + V will display or hide the "RSI" indicator on the chart 5. The key combination Shift + B will display or hide the "MACD" indicator on the chart A
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Price action finder
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (5)
Indicators
The Price Action Finder indicator is an indicator of entry points, which is designed to search and display patterns of the Price Action system on a price chart. The indicator is equipped with a system of trend filters, as well as a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Power bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer 2. Pattern filtering system. Removes countertrend patterns from
Elliott Wave Helper MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (5)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks 2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations 3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font 4. E lements of technical analysis : trend lines,
Trading Helper
Siarhei Vashchylka
Utilities
Trading Helper - Program for trading and money management. It works with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Comfortable trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Fixed percent method. The panel can select the lot size based on a predetermined risk 3. Trading with a fixed lot. In a few clicks, select a lot and open a Trade 4. Posi
Gartley Hunter MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops. 2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns. 3. Automa
Stochastic Advanced MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
Indicators
The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Price Action Finder Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
Indicators
The Price Action Finder Multi indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). The indicator places the found patterns in a table at the bottom of the screen. By clicking on the pattern names in the table, you can move to the chart where this pattern is located. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Pat
Price Action Finder MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
The Price Action Finder indicator is an indicator of entry points, which is designed to search and display patterns of the Price Action system on a price chart. The indicator is equipped with a system of trend filters, as well as a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Power bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer 2. Pattern filtering system. Removes countertrend patterns from
Gartley Hunter MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (13)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops. 2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns. 3. Automa
Stochastic Advanced MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
Indicators
The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
Price Action Finder Multi MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (5)
Indicators
The Price Action Finder Multi indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). The indicator places the found patterns in a table at the bottom of the screen. By clicking on the pattern names in the table, you can move to the chart where this pattern is located. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Pat
Fractal Advanced MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (6)
Indicators
Fractal Advanced - displays Fractal and Alligator indicators on the price chart. Has wide options for settings and customization. It is also equipped with alerts and a hotkey system. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. The indicator does not fill the entire chart with fractals, but allows you to display only relevant signals. 2. The number of fractals is adjusted by scrolling the mouse while holding down the Shift key. 3. Instantly show/hide the Alligator
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