Signal For Million

These are ideal entry points for quality

The tool is quite easy to set up and use.

The best options are set by default

The tool was developed for the forex market ( it was also decided to test it on binary options and there is also a good result)

The tool is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders and will be a great addition to your trading system or will become the basis for it

Settings are just one parameter

Perion Chanel = 1.0

This parameter filters out market noises and false level breakouts

Complete with the indicator, I will provide one more X Oscillator as a gift as a filter (addition to the strategy).



