Signal For Million
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 April 2021
- Activations: 20
These are ideal entry points for quality
The tool is quite easy to set up and use.
The best options are set by default
The tool was developed for the forex market ( it was also decided to test it on binary options and there is also a good result)
The tool is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders and will be a great addition to your trading system or will become the basis for it
Settings are just one parameter
Perion Chanel = 1.0
This parameter filters out market noises and false level breakouts
Complete with the indicator, I will provide one more X Oscillator as a gift as a filter (addition to the strategy).