PipMaster Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
PipMaster is built using a powerful trend + momentum following algorithm. Made after years of testing and with market noise filtering built-in.
Aggressive traders can enter a trade as soon as an arrow appear. Conservative traders should wait for a visual alert after a closed candle bar.
This indicator is a great tool to be used with your most trusted trend/momentum trading strategy and with solid money management rules.
Key Benefits:
-Super easy to use by following color coded arrow pointing to either buy or sell
-No repainting and no redrawing signals after visual alert.
-No optimization needed with success rate of around 85%
-Ability to turn alerts on and off.
Hope you'll find this tool helpful in your trading!
Good Indicator