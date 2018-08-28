PipMaster Indicator

4
PipMaster is built using a powerful trend + momentum following algorithm. Made after years of testing and with market noise filtering built-in. 
Aggressive traders can enter a trade as soon as an arrow appear. Conservative traders should wait for a visual alert after a closed candle bar.
This indicator is a great tool to be used with your most trusted trend/momentum trading strategy and with solid money management rules.

Key Benefits:
-Super easy to use by following color coded arrow pointing to either buy or sell
-No repainting and no redrawing signals after visual alert.
-No optimization needed with success rate of around 85%
-Ability to turn alerts on and off. 

Hope you'll find this tool helpful in your trading! 

Video PipMaster Indicator
Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.02.26 22:38 
 

Good Indicator

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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.02.26 22:38 
 

Good Indicator

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