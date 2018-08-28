PipMaster Indicator

PipMaster is built using a powerful trend + momentum following algorithm. Made after years of testing and with market noise filtering built-in.

Aggressive traders can enter a trade as soon as an arrow appear. Conservative traders should wait for a visual alert after a closed candle bar.

This indicator is a great tool to be used with your most trusted trend/momentum trading strategy and with solid money management rules.





Key Benefits:

-Super easy to use by following color coded arrow pointing to either buy or sell

-No repainting and no redrawing signals after visual alert.

-No optimization needed with success rate of around 85%

-Ability to turn alerts on and off.





Hope you'll find this tool helpful in your trading!



