TrailingStopLoss



This tool applies trailingstoploss to orders opened manually or opened by an expert.

* For testing on demo it will be open only one buy order so you can see how trailing stop works. It doesnt open orders itself in real or demo accounts but manage your opened orders .



It is simple to use.



Input Parameters



Stoploss calculation level : default is 5, stoploss will be calculation after 5 pips from opening price.



Stoploss movement step : default is 5, Once stop loss is activated, every x pips will be updated again.



Minimum start level in points : default is 5, You can change this number, but it is not accepted below the minimum stoploss value of your broker firm and it will be automatically adjusted to this value.



Trailing with average price : If there are more than one orders in same direction, you can activate this option by 'true' for use average price of orders. Otherwise each orders can be calculated independly.



Using Mgic Number ( -1 means All ) : use your orders magic number if your orders opened with an expert. Your manuel order's magic number will be '0'. Or use '-1' for all magic numbers.