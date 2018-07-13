Variation of Moving Averages indicator is calculated as the difference between different periods of moving averages. Obtained result filtered by another MA.

It displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the indicator.

It emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster.





There are three inputs

FastMA: Default is 13, shows MA period.

SlowMA: Default is 21, shows MA period.

SignalMA: Default is 8, shows MA period.

It basically detects the trend, advised timeframe is M30 or higher.