VoMa
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Variation of Moving Averages indicator is calculated as the difference between different periods of moving averages. Obtained result filtered by another MA.
- It displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the indicator.
- It emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster.
There are three inputs
- FastMA: Default is 13, shows MA period.
- SlowMA: Default is 21, shows MA period.
- SignalMA: Default is 8, shows MA period.
It basically detects the trend, advised timeframe is M30 or higher.