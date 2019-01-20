Psr3EA
- Experts
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- Version: 7.60
- Updated: 23 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Psr3 EA is the one of Psr series EAs.
It works on 5 minutes chart only. You can use this EA any currencies but you should optimize first.
Default parameters belongs to my broker databases EURUSD M5 .
It uses pivot and Support/Resistance Levels.
Stoploss and Takeprofit can be adjustable by user. ( for optimizing )
Input Parameters:
MagicNum: Expert will use this number to determine experts orders.
Lots: Lots amount which you want to use. Default is 0.01 ( it can be cahnged by expert due to your broker's minimum lots amount )
StopLoss: Hard Stoploss level in pips ( five digits )
TakeProfit: Take profit level in pips ( five digits )
Happy Trades.