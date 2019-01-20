Psr3 EA is the one of Psr series EAs.

It works on 5 minutes chart only. You can use this EA any currencies but you should optimize first.

Default parameters belongs to my broker databases EURUSD M5 .

It uses pivot and Support/Resistance Levels.

Stoploss and Takeprofit can be adjustable by user. ( for optimizing )

Input Parameters:

MagicNum: Expert will use this number to determine experts orders.

Lots: Lots amount which you want to use. Default is 0.01 ( it can be cahnged by expert due to your broker's minimum lots amount )

StopLoss: Hard Stoploss level in pips ( five digits )

TakeProfit: Take profit level in pips ( five digits )





Happy Trades.



