PriceActionSignals
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 17 February 2022
- Activations: 5
Price Action Signals generates buy and sell signals with price close and complex logic.
You can use it different timeframes and pairs.
Best results are on M30 and H1 charts with default parameter.
You can change this parameter ( nFrequency ) for other timeframes. ( except M1 timeframe )
There is only one extern input:
- nFrequency: It determines signal frequency. Default is 0.004.
You can use this arrow for Expert Advisors.
- Upsignal: iCustom(......"PriceActionSignals", buffer nr:0 )
- Downsignal : iCustom(....."PriceActionSignals", buffer nr:1)
Good Luck..