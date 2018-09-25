TripleS
- Indicators
- Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
- 3S indicator designed for trend detection without the effect of accidental price leaps.
- It uses Price Series and a few moving averages for noise reduction.
- It works on multiple timeframes, even M1.
- To increase effectiveness, it is recommended to use default parameters for M1 graphic (see screenshots).
- You can change settings for other time frames.
- Example of using this indicator: If Gold cross to Blue down and both gold and blue under the Gray, it could be a promising sell signal.
- To get signal from this indicator (For professional expert user) : Gold: buffer nr. 0, Blue: buffer nr. 1, Gray: buffer nr. 2
Input Parameters
- Period: lookback period, default is 10.
- Period2: lookback period, default is 10.
- Period3: lookback period, default is 21.
- xfast: fast MA, default is 2.
- xfast2: fast MA, default is 5.
- xfast3: fast MA, default is 8.
- xslow: slow MA, default is 30.
- xslow2: slow MA, default is 30.
- xslow3: slow MA, default is 13.
Good indicator and for filtering trades.