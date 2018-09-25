TripleS

5
  • 3S indicator  designed for trend detection without the effect of accidental price leaps.
  • It uses Price Series and a few moving averages for noise reduction.
  • It works on multiple timeframes, even M1.
  • To increase effectiveness, it is recommended to use default parameters for M1 graphic (see screenshots).
  • You can change settings for other time frames.
  • Example of using this indicator: If Gold cross to Blue down and both gold and blue under the Grayit could be a promising sell signal.

  • To get signal from this indicator (For professional expert user) : Gold: buffer nr. 0, Blue: buffer nr. 1, Gray: buffer nr. 2 


Input Parameters

  • Period: lookback period, default is 10.
  • Period2: lookback period, default is 10.
  • Period3: lookback period, default is 21.
  • xfast: fast MA, default is 2.
  • xfast2: fast MA, default is 5.
  • xfast3: fast MA, default is 8.
  • xslow: slow MA, default is 30.
  • xslow2: slow MA, default is 30.
  • xslow3: slow MA, default is 13.









Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2018.10.08 21:56 
 

Good indicator and for filtering trades.

