JapaneseBreakout
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Instructions
- Attach the indicator to any chart (advised H4)
- Use input tabs (defaults are 5 and false)
- Press ok and continue trading.
Description
- The indicator uses a kind of pattern breakout strategy to help your trading strategy. I am using this strategy on H4 charts for many of pairs with a trailing stop and default indicator settings. Better results are shown on USDJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD and GBPUSD.
- Trailing stops should be different for each pair. The best results are:
- USDJPY 30
- EURJPY 75
- CADJPY 40
- EURGBP 50
- EURUSD 80
- USDCAD 40
- USDCHF 80
- NZDUSD 40
- GBPUSD 60
- Do not hesitate to ask anything about the trading system or the indicator.
Inputs
- SignalBar: Default is 5
- WaitForBarClosed: Default is false. True means the arrow does not appear till the bar is closed. False – when the conditions are met, the arrow appears on the chart.