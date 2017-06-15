AccountInfo
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Script Shows your Account & Symbol information which you use on your graphics.
These are:
- Account Information
- Number
- Name
- Currency
- Server
- Leverage
- Stop Out Level
- Balance Information
- Balance
- Equity
- Margin
- Free Margin
- Symbol Information
- Symbol
- Lot Size
- Min.Lot
- Lot Step
- Max.Lot
- Tick Value
- Tick Size
- Spread
- Stop Loss Level
- Swap Long
- Swap Short
- Initial Margin
- Maint.Margin
- Required Margin
- Trade Allowed