HMA Nrp
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 3 April 2022
- Activations: 5
Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. No Repaint Version on separate Windows shows the trend 1 and -1. Improvement of the original version of the indicator by WizardSerg <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes.
Parameters
- Period - period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator.
- Method - method, suitable values are displayed.
- Price - price, suitable values are displayed.