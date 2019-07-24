BuySellEA
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.10
- Updated: 24 July 2019
- Activations: 5
SrEwo Expert adviser designed and optimized for EURUSD. You may Optimize all other instruments.
It is easy to use.
***It uses only M5 chart graphic and you need to use M5. ( Both test and live )
Input Parameters:
Lots: Base lot amount.Expert use this amount as referance.
crossfactorlimit: expert will open new order with this limit
modifylimit & TP limit : order modify and another TP limit.
targetprofit : expert calculates this number in its logic.
crossfactor : next order lots multiply with this.
MagicNum : expert uses this number and fallowing