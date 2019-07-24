SrEwo Expert adviser designed and optimized for EURUSD. You may Optimize all other instruments.

It is easy to use.

***It uses only M5 chart graphic and you need to use M5. ( Both test and live )

Input Parameters:

Lots: Base lot amount.Expert use this amount as referance.

crossfactorlimit: expert will open new order with this limit

modifylimit & TP limit : order modify and another TP limit.

targetprofit : expert calculates this number in its logic.

crossfactor : next order lots multiply with this.

MagicNum : expert uses this number and fallowing