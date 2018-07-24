Price Volume
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 5
This indicator calculates price movement with the Volume. The Volume indicates the number of deals in the desired period, but does not show number of contracts per deal. From this point of view, the tick does not reflect the true volume. However it is a valuable demand indicator. Volume and price are calculated with a special formula.
There are 3 input parameters
- EMAPeriod: Price and volume data are calculated using this period of Moving Average first.
- DEMAPeriod: Results of first EMA, recalculated with a period of DEMA.
- PVIPeriod: Final results of Price Volume recalculated with the moving average with this period.