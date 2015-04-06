ForexEA HMA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
This EA uses Non-Repaint Hull Moving Averages calculation. You can find positive results with the correct optimization. Optimization should be adjusted according to the properties of the broker you are using and your trading institution. Default settings are optimized for AUDUSD in an ECN broker for M30 time frame. (Remember, it is necessary to re-optimize your brokers for the settings.)
Test it before buying for your broker settings if it is ok, It is recommended use rental option to be sure. Due to high price.
Settings
- ExpertOn = if "true" expert will work with all functions. If "false" EA will not open new orders but watch opened position for closing procedure.
- MagicNumber = Special number of the expert so that it can recognize its own orders.
- LotSize = Default is 0.01 lot.
- TakeProfit in Dollars per 1 lot = Take profit target (in USD) for each lot..
- RecoveryBeginAmount = Recovery is enabled if it repeatedly exceeds the order total.
- RecoveryTP in USD net = While the recovery is active, the target is USD.
- Period = HMA period.
The non-Re Paint HMA indicator is located here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75213
The EA does not need an indicator to work.