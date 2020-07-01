GreatGigInTheSky
- Experts
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- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 1 July 2020
- Activations: 9
The Great Gig In The Sky is an expert advisor and also a song from My favorite Rock Band's. Pink Floyd.
There is only one input parameter. Lots amount. You know what do you do in there.
Try in a demo account from your real broker to test.
Expert logic also includes stop loss and take profit transactions. Do not worry about them.
The one-month rental period is only for you to try the experiment and is valid for limited copy.
Tested and Preferred pairs are GBPJPY, CHFJPY,CADJPY. I am still continuing for other pairs.
Happy trades.