GreatGigInTheSky

The Great Gig In The Sky is an expert advisor and also a song from My favorite Rock Band's. Pink Floyd.

There is only one input parameter. Lots amount. You know what do you do in there.

Try in a demo account from your real broker to test.

Expert logic also includes stop loss and take profit transactions. Do not worry about them.

The one-month rental period is only for you to try the experiment and is valid for limited copy.

Tested and Preferred pairs are GBPJPY, CHFJPY,CADJPY. I am still continuing for other pairs.

Happy trades.















