Mighty Scalper

Mighty Scalper LightEA

A Trend Friendly EA

There are different and complex logic mixed in it

It begins to work, simply with a BreakOut strategy and Works in PARTIAL CLOSE and CLOSE TIME LIMIT you had never seen before in the market expert...

It opens an order and use partial close in a specific levels and close order within a specific time ( if order still live )

No Martingale and hedging

It works any kind of broker, but lower spread gets more gain

Fast optimization for strategy tester ( for next versions )

DO NOT USE WITH OTHER EXPERTS AND MANUAL ORDERS!!!

USE WITH FAST INTERNET CONNECTION OR VPS!!!

TEST IT, IF YOUR BROKER ACCEPT THIS SETTINGS, BEFORE PURCHASING!!!

Default settings for EurUsd ( M15 AND M30 REFERRED )

Settings

There are no settings except basic breakout levels, in this light version

This is a user friendly version of this expert series

Ask for more detailed version of this EA in the Freelance Tab

https://www.mql5.com/en/job

THIS VERSION OF MIGTY SCALPER EXPERT ADVISOR SERIES WERE OFFERED WITH A LOW PRICE ( WITHOUT SETTINGS ) TO TEST BY YOURSELVES.
IT IS NOT A DEMO OR TIME LIMITED VERSION, YOU MAY USE IN THIS CONFIGURATION LIFE TIME.





