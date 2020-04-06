Mighty Scalper
- Experts
- Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Mighty Scalper LightEA
A Trend Friendly EA
There are different and complex logic mixed in it
It begins to work, simply with a BreakOut strategy and Works in PARTIAL CLOSE and CLOSE TIME LIMIT you had never seen before in the market expert...
It opens an order and use partial close in a specific levels and close order within a specific time ( if order still live )
No Martingale and hedging
It works any kind of broker, but lower spread gets more gain
Fast optimization for strategy tester ( for next versions )
DO NOT USE WITH OTHER EXPERTS AND MANUAL ORDERS!!!
USE WITH FAST INTERNET CONNECTION OR VPS!!!
TEST IT, IF YOUR BROKER ACCEPT THIS SETTINGS, BEFORE PURCHASING!!!
Default settings for EurUsd ( M15 AND M30 REFERRED )
Settings
There are no settings except basic breakout levels, in this light version
This is a user friendly version of this expert series
Ask for more detailed version of this EA in the Freelance Tab
THIS VERSION OF MIGTY SCALPER EXPERT ADVISOR SERIES WERE OFFERED WITH A LOW PRICE ( WITHOUT SETTINGS ) TO TEST BY YOURSELVES.
IT IS NOT A DEMO OR TIME LIMITED VERSION, YOU MAY USE IN THIS CONFIGURATION LIFE TIME.