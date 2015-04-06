Virtue
- Experts
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- Version: 6.21
- Activations: 5
"Virtue" is a fully automated Long term Expert Advisor. It calculates market condition itself and decides to enter a position.
"Virtue" needs patience that is the why its name Virtue. Patience is a virtue. You must be patient to make some Money. You have to wait for it to find optimal conditions to open an order. It will be enough to just install it on the platform. No need to optimize many parameters. Expert is optimized for EURUSD H1 timeframe. First download demo and test it for your broker.
Requirements
- Expert can be optimized on most of currencies (default parameters are for USDJPY H4)
- It is recommended to use low spread broker and highly volatile pairs to make the best results.
- Expert does not work at spread higher than 30.
- It is recommended to use VPS to provide uninterrupted operation of the Expert Advisor.
Recommendation
- Expert is using different magic numbers. For correct expert advisor operation, choose basic numbers both for long and short orders properly. If you use it with other experts in the same terminal, you need to chose different basic magic numbers. Expert uses different magic numbers with basic magic number's last two digits. Such as 200100, 200101, 200102....., 200115. You should use at least 6-digit basic magic numbers.
Parameters
- MagicBasicL - basic magic number for Long orders.
- MagicBasicS - basic magic number for Short orders.
- Nbars - bars amount which technical indicator use this amount. Default is 5 for USDJPY H4.
- Lotsl - lot amount for main orders.
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