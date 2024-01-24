CurrencyAdviser

This indicator examines the relative strengths of the currencies of 8 different countries and displays the one that has the potential to gain profit in the short term as a suggestion.

The relative strength of each country's currency over the selected time period is shown on the graph as a percentage.

The recommended currency according to BuyLevel and SellLevel determined by the user is shown in the bottom right section.

The indicator also automatically brings up the 30-minute graph of the suggested instrument in to your screen.

