CurrencyAdviser
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 24 January 2024
- Activations: 5
This indicator examines the relative strengths of the currencies of 8 different countries and displays the one that has the potential to gain profit in the short term as a suggestion.
The relative strength of each country's currency over the selected time period is shown on the graph as a percentage.
The recommended currency according to BuyLevel and SellLevel determined by the user is shown in the bottom right section.
The indicator also automatically brings up the 30-minute graph of the suggested instrument in to your screen.