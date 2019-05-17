Signaline

SIGNALINE INDICATOR

This indicator for all pairs and all timeframes

I have just completed the M5 timeframe for deep optimization EURJPY yet.

EURJPY M5 Optimization ( TP=150 , SL=130 , IndicatorPeriod=6 , Mov1=22 , Mov2=48 ) (*)Added 20.05.2019

You can find this signal page below

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/583477

Other optimizasyon results will be added on this signalpage.

Input Parameters:

IndicatorPeriod: Default is 8.

Mov1               : Default is 21.

Mov2               : Default is 48.

Happy Trading...

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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TripleS
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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3S indicator  designed for trend detection without the effect of accidental price leaps. It uses Price Series and a few moving averages for noise reduction. It works on multiple timeframes, even M1. To increase effectiveness, it is recommended to use default parameters for M1 graphic (see screenshots). You can change settings for other time frames. Example of using this indicator : If  Gold  cross to  Blue  down and both gold and blue under the  Gray ,  it could be a promising sell signal . To
EwoMov
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EwoMov indicator is useful for determining a trend with higher period of price Moving Averages (it should be higher than 200). I am using this indicator for swing trade on M5-M30 charts. This indicator uses several bars for calculation. They are all saved in external parameters. The proper values are 5 - 13 - 34, but you can change them. It is ready for all timeframes, but does its best for M5-H1. It is designed to be optimized for other timeframes. You can find some explanations on screenshots.
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GreatGigInTheSky
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The Great Gig In The Sky is an expert advisor and also a song from My favorite Rock Band's. Pink Floyd.  There is only one input parameter. Lots amount. You know what do you do in there. Try in a demo account from your real broker to test. Expert logic also includes stop loss and take profit transactions. Do not worry about them. The one-month rental period is only for you to try the experiment and is valid for limited copy. Tested and Preferred pairs are GBPJPY, CHFJPY,CADJPY. I am still contin
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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
5 (1)
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OneWayTicket
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OneWayTicket indicator is based on CCI indicator. In fact, it analyzes multiple CCIs from several timeframes. There are four Ways of OneWayTicket, read from left to right - 15 min, 30 min, 1 hour and 4 hours. The idea is to enter the market when all four CCIs agree on a trend. A trader chooses which timeframes to monitor. When all four ways of the OneWayTicket are green - Buy . When all four ways of the OneWayTicket are bright red - Sell . Original idea from the author: tageiger, revised for the
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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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This Script Shows your Account & Symbol information which you use on your graphics. These are: Account Information Number Name Currency Server Leverage Stop Out Level Balance Information Balance Equity Margin Free Margin Symbol Information Symbol Lot Size Min.Lot Lot Step Max.Lot Tick Value Tick Size Spread Stop Loss Level Swap Long Swap Short Initial Margin Maint.Margin Required Margin Trade Allowed
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VirtueMultiLot
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JapaneseBreakout
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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Variation of Moving Averages indicator is calculated as the difference between different periods of moving averages. Obtained result filtered by another MA. It displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the indicator. It emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster. There are three inputs FastMA: Default is 13, shows MA period. SlowMA: Default is 21, shows MA period. SignalMA: Default is 8, shows MA period. It basically detects the trend, advised
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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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Differences of Moving Averages This indicator plots short term trend with two moving averages difference and its signal line. Best result at 5 min chart in default parameters. There are 7 extern input parameters: MaShortPeriod: period of the first MA. MaLongPeriod: period of the second MA. ModeDoMA: DoMA method. ModePrc: MA price mode. SignalMaPeriod: Period of Signal MA. ModeSma: Signal MA mode. LabelLevel: Horizontal line level on display. Default parameters can be changed by user.
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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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HLOC Trend Indicator This indicator helps you to determine trend direction on your trade. Default parameters for H1 time frame. You can use this indicator both bigger time frame and smaller time frame to open a trade. The calculation is based on high, low, opening and closing price values of each bar in the selected time period. When the values found in the Indicator custom formula are exceeded, the buy or sell signal falls on the screen. There are two extern inputs; RiskFactor: Early but risky
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This indicator shows Linear Regression Line and it's channels which calculated with fibo numbers. You can use this indicator in different timeframes on your chosen timeframe chart. You only need to attach this indicator on the chart twice or more with a different colors to do this.  There are 6 input parameters; period      : you can choose regression timeframe independent of chart timeframe. linewidth : width of line on the chart. bars back regression begin : calculated regression bar count. LR
CurrencyAdviser
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This indicator examines the relative strengths of the currencies of 8 different countries and displays the one that has the potential to gain profit in the short term as a suggestion. The relative strength of each country's currency over the selected time period is shown on the graph as a percentage. The recommended currency according to BuyLevel and SellLevel determined by the user is shown in the bottom right section. The indicator also automatically brings up the 30-minute graph of the sugges
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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Price Action Signals generates buy and sell signals with price close and complex logic. You can use it different timeframes and pairs.  Best results are on M30 and H1 charts with default parameter. You can change this parameter ( nFrequency ) for other timeframes. ( except M1 timeframe ) There is only one extern input: nFrequency: It determines signal frequency. Default is 0.004. You can use this arrow for Expert Advisors. Upsignal: iCustom(......"PriceActionSignals", buffer nr:0 ) Downsignal :
ATR Channels
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
ATR Channel is an indicator. It shows us ATR ( depends on selected period ) Line on main chart. It also draw 3 up ATR channels (ATRu) and 3 down ATR channels (ATRd) on the same window. All they helps you to trade with a ATR indicator. There are 6 extern inputs; PeriodsATR   : You can change ATR Period default is 13. MA_Periods   : Use for draw ATR channels MA periods. Default is 34. MA_Type       : You can change MA_method here. Default is Linear weighted. Mult_Factor1 : It is for first up and d
PriceRunner
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
5 (1)
Indicators
PriceRunner indicator  designed for trend detection without the effect of accidental price leaps. It uses Price Series and a few moving averages for noise reduction. It works on multiple timeframes, even M1. To increase effectiveness, it is recommended to use default parameters for M1 graphic (see screenshots). You can change settings for other time frames. Example of using this indicator : If  Gold  cross to  Blue  down and both gold and blue under the  Gray ,  it could be a promising sell sig
BuySellEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
SrEwo Expert adviser designed and optimized for EURUSD. You may Optimize all other instruments. It is easy to use.  *** It uses only M5 chart graphic and you need to use M5. ( Both test and live ) Input Parameters: Lots: Base lot amount.Expert use this amount as referance.  crossfactorlimit: expert will open new order with this limit modifylimit & TP limit : order modify and another TP limit. targetprofit : expert calculates this number in its logic. crossfactor : next order lots multiply with t
TheGorillaEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert works H1 timeframe only There are two main criteria. Daily pivots and moving averages. To open a buy order, today's daily pivot must greather than the day before's daily pivots.  Moving averages for EURUSD pair as default. They can be changed for other pairs and also for EURUSD too. You can also change takeprofit and stoploss level. expert doesnt trade on mondays and before 2 hour on other trade days. You can test and optimize for all pairs with extern parameters. Do not purchase without
Psr1EA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Psr1 EA is the one of Psr series EAs. It works on 5 minutes chart only. You can use this EA any currencies but you should optimize first. Default parameters belongs to my broker databases EURUSD M5 . It uses pivot  and 2 main moving averages.  Moving averages can be adjustable by user. ( for optimizing ) Input Parameters:  MagicNum: Expert will use this number to determine experts orders. Lots: Lots amount which you want to use. Default is 0.01 ( it can be cahnged by expert due to your broker's
Psr3EA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Psr3 EA is the one of Psr series EAs. It works on 5 minutes chart only. You can use this EA any currencies but you should optimize first. Default parameters belongs to my broker databases EURUSD M5 . It uses pivot  and Support/Resistance Levels.  Stoploss and Takeprofit can be adjustable by user. ( for optimizing ) Input Parameters:  MagicNum: Expert will use this number to determine experts orders. Lots: Lots amount which you want to use. Default is 0.01 ( it can be cahnged by expert due to you
ColorCMI
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Indicator values are in the range 0-100. The greater is the indicator value, the greater is the market stability, so the more likely we have trend. The smaller is the indicator value - the less probable the trend is. Tips: Trading on unstable market:     Buy, when moving average (blue line) of the CMI indicator is below 40 and the histogram is red.     Sell when moving average (blue line) of the CMI indicator is below 40 and the histogram is green.     Close positions when CMI histogram is
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
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brazer 2019.05.23 17:52 
 

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