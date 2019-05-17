Signaline
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
SIGNALINE INDICATOR
This indicator for all pairs and all timeframes
I have just completed the M5 timeframe for deep optimization EURJPY yet.
EURJPY M5 Optimization ( TP=150 , SL=130 , IndicatorPeriod=6 , Mov1=22 , Mov2=48 ) (*)Added 20.05.2019
You can find this signal page below
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/583477
Other optimizasyon results will be added on this signalpage.
Input Parameters:
IndicatorPeriod: Default is 8.
Mov1 : Default is 21.
Mov2 : Default is 48.
Happy Trading...
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