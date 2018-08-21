MTF Linear Regression
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows Linear Regression Line and it's channels which calculated with fibo numbers.
You can use this indicator in different timeframes on your chosen timeframe chart. You only need to attach this indicator on the chart twice or more with a different colors to do this.
There are 6 input parameters;
- period : you can choose regression timeframe independent of chart timeframe.
- linewidth : width of line on the chart.
- bars back regression begin : calculated regression bar count.
- LRAppliedPrice : Price type.
- LRc : regression line color.
- ch1 : channel color.