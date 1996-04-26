ATR Channels
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ATR Channel is an indicator.
It shows us ATR ( depends on selected period ) Line on main chart.
It also draw 3 up ATR channels (ATRu) and 3 down ATR channels (ATRd) on the same window.
All they helps you to trade with a ATR indicator.
There are 6 extern inputs;
- PeriodsATR : You can change ATR Period default is 13.
- MA_Periods : Use for draw ATR channels MA periods. Default is 34.
- MA_Type : You can change MA_method here. Default is Linear weighted.
- Mult_Factor1 : It is for first up and down channel.
- Mult_Factor2 : It is for second up and down channel.
- Mult_Factor3 : It is for third up and down channel.