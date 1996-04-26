ATR Channels

ATR Channel is an indicator.

It shows us ATR ( depends on selected period ) Line on main chart.

It also draw 3 up ATR channels (ATRu) and 3 down ATR channels (ATRd) on the same window.

All they helps you to trade with a ATR indicator.

There are 6 extern inputs;

  • PeriodsATR   : You can change ATR Period default is 13.
  • MA_Periods   : Use for draw ATR channels MA periods. Default is 34.
  • MA_Type       : You can change MA_method here. Default is Linear weighted.
  • Mult_Factor1 : It is for first up and down channel.
  • Mult_Factor2 : It is for second up and down channel.
  • Mult_Factor3 : It is for third up and down channel.


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Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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TripleS
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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3S indicator  designed for trend detection without the effect of accidental price leaps. It uses Price Series and a few moving averages for noise reduction. It works on multiple timeframes, even M1. To increase effectiveness, it is recommended to use default parameters for M1 graphic (see screenshots). You can change settings for other time frames. Example of using this indicator : If  Gold  cross to  Blue  down and both gold and blue under the  Gray ,  it could be a promising sell signal . To
EwoMov
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
EwoMov indicator is useful for determining a trend with higher period of price Moving Averages (it should be higher than 200). I am using this indicator for swing trade on M5-M30 charts. This indicator uses several bars for calculation. They are all saved in external parameters. The proper values are 5 - 13 - 34, but you can change them. It is ready for all timeframes, but does its best for M5-H1. It is designed to be optimized for other timeframes. You can find some explanations on screenshots.
Mighty Scalper
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Mighty Scalper LightEA A Trend Friendly EA There are different and complex logic mixed in it It begins to work, simply with a BreakOut strategy and Works in PARTIAL CLOSE and CLOSE TIME LIMIT you had never seen before in the market expert... It opens an order and use partial close in a specific levels and close order within a specific time ( if order still live ) No Martingale and hedging It works any kind of broker, but lower spread gets more gain Fast optimization for strategy tester ( for n
ForexEA HMA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
This EA uses  Non-Repaint Hull Moving Averages calculation. You can find positive results with the correct optimization. Optimization should be adjusted according to the properties of the broker you are using and your trading institution. Default settings are optimized for AUDUSD in an ECN broker for M30 time frame. (Remember, it is necessary to re-optimize your brokers for the settings.) Test it before buying for your broker settings if it is ok, It is recommended use rental option to be sure.
GreatGigInTheSky
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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The Great Gig In The Sky is an expert advisor and also a song from My favorite Rock Band's. Pink Floyd.  There is only one input parameter. Lots amount. You know what do you do in there. Try in a demo account from your real broker to test. Expert logic also includes stop loss and take profit transactions. Do not worry about them. The one-month rental period is only for you to try the experiment and is valid for limited copy. Tested and Preferred pairs are GBPJPY, CHFJPY,CADJPY. I am still contin
HMA Nrp
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. No Repaint Version on separate Windows shows the trend 1 and -1 . Improvement of the original version of the indicator by WizardSerg <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes. Parameters Period - period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator. Method - method, suitable v
XLineBreak
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
5 (1)
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This indicator dedects Breakout using input parameters bars detection strategy. You can use the WaitForBarClosed function to confirm signals ( true ) but it sometimes is activated a bit later than false . The indicator opens in a seperate window. Suitable for all timeframes and pairs. The blue line shows the trend direction. Attach the indicator to any chart Select the desired inputs in the inputs Tab from the indicator dialog box that pops up. Select OK to confirm and continue. Parameters Line
OneWayTicket
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
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OneWayTicket indicator is based on CCI indicator. In fact, it analyzes multiple CCIs from several timeframes. There are four Ways of OneWayTicket, read from left to right - 15 min, 30 min, 1 hour and 4 hours. The idea is to enter the market when all four CCIs agree on a trend. A trader chooses which timeframes to monitor. When all four ways of the OneWayTicket are green - Buy . When all four ways of the OneWayTicket are bright red - Sell . Original idea from the author: tageiger, revised for the
AccountInfo
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Utilities
This Script Shows your Account & Symbol information which you use on your graphics. These are: Account Information Number Name Currency Server Leverage Stop Out Level Balance Information Balance Equity Margin Free Margin Symbol Information Symbol Lot Size Min.Lot Lot Step Max.Lot Tick Value Tick Size Spread Stop Loss Level Swap Long Swap Short Initial Margin Maint.Margin Required Margin Trade Allowed
Virtue
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
"Virtue" is a fully automated Long term Expert Advisor. It calculates market condition itself and decides to enter a position. "Virtue" needs patience that is the why its name Virtue. Patience is a virtue. You must be patient to make some Money. You have to wait for it to find optimal conditions to open an order. It will be enough to just install it on the platform. No need to optimize many parameters. Expert is optimized for EURUSD H1 timeframe. First download demo and test it for your broker.
VirtueMultiLot
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Virtue Multi Lot   "Virtue" is a fully automated Long term Expert Advisor. It calculates market condition itself and decides to enter a position. This is the main position. After that position, it adds some small lots for scalping. You can select how many orders will be open extra. It depends on your account margin and risk managment. "Virtue" needs patience that is the why its name Virtue. Patience is a virtue. You must be patient to make some Money. You have to be wait it find optimal conditi
JapaneseBreakout
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Instructions Attach the indicator to any chart (advised H4) Use input tabs (defaults are 5 and false ) Press ok and continue trading. Description The indicator uses a kind of pattern breakout strategy to help your trading strategy. I am using this strategy on H4 charts for many of pairs with a trailing stop and default indicator settings. Better results are shown on USDJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD and GBPUSD. Trailing stops should be different for each pair. The b
PivotSupportResistance
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
PivotSupportResistance This indicator plots horizontal lines at daily pivot levels R3, R2, R1, Pivot, S1, S2, S3, where R means Resistance and S means Support. This indicator can be applied to any chart period, although daily pivots on charts with long periods are meaningless (if you switch your chart timeframe greater than daily chart, you will get alert and indicator will not work). Labels are shown for the most recent day's levels. There are no external inputs, so it is easy to use. Please re
PriceChannel
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
PriceChannel is designed for trend detection without the effect of accidental price leaps. It uses Price Series and a few moving averages for noise reduction. It works on multiple timeframes, even M1. To increase effectiveness, it is recommended to use 3 instances of PriceChannel with different parameters on one chart (see screenshots). You can use the following settings (for M1 charts): PriceChannel(10,2,30) Gold colour. PriceChannel(10,5,30) Blue colour. PriceChannel(21,8,13) Gray colour. Exa
VoMa
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Variation of Moving Averages indicator is calculated as the difference between different periods of moving averages. Obtained result filtered by another MA. It displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the indicator. It emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster. There are three inputs FastMA: Default is 13, shows MA period. SlowMA: Default is 21, shows MA period. SignalMA: Default is 8, shows MA period. It basically detects the trend, advised
Price Volume
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
This indicator calculates price movement with the Volume. The Volume indicates the number of deals in the desired period, but does not show number of contracts per deal. From this point of view, the tick does not reflect the true volume. However it is a valuable demand indicator. Volume and price are calculated with a special formula. There are 3 input parameters EMAPeriod: Price and volume data are calculated using this period of Moving Average first. DEMAPeriod: Results of first EMA, recalcul
Doma
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Differences of Moving Averages This indicator plots short term trend with two moving averages difference and its signal line. Best result at 5 min chart in default parameters. There are 7 extern input parameters: MaShortPeriod: period of the first MA. MaLongPeriod: period of the second MA. ModeDoMA: DoMA method. ModePrc: MA price mode. SignalMaPeriod: Period of Signal MA. ModeSma: Signal MA mode. LabelLevel: Horizontal line level on display. Default parameters can be changed by user.
HighLowOpenClose
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
HLOC Trend Indicator This indicator helps you to determine trend direction on your trade. Default parameters for H1 time frame. You can use this indicator both bigger time frame and smaller time frame to open a trade. The calculation is based on high, low, opening and closing price values of each bar in the selected time period. When the values found in the Indicator custom formula are exceeded, the buy or sell signal falls on the screen. There are two extern inputs; RiskFactor: Early but risky
HLOCTrend
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
HLOC Trend Indicator This indicator helps you to determine trend direction on your trade. Default parameters for H1 time frame. You can use this indicator both bigger time frame and smaller time frame to open a trade. The calculation is based on high, low, opening and closing price values of each bar in the selected time period. When the values found in the Indicator custom formula are exceeded, the buy or sell signal falls on the screen. There are two extern inputs; RiskFactor: Early but risky
MTF Linear Regression
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
This indicator shows Linear Regression Line and it's channels which calculated with fibo numbers. You can use this indicator in different timeframes on your chosen timeframe chart. You only need to attach this indicator on the chart twice or more with a different colors to do this.  There are 6 input parameters; period      : you can choose regression timeframe independent of chart timeframe. linewidth : width of line on the chart. bars back regression begin : calculated regression bar count. LR
CurrencyAdviser
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
This indicator examines the relative strengths of the currencies of 8 different countries and displays the one that has the potential to gain profit in the short term as a suggestion. The relative strength of each country's currency over the selected time period is shown on the graph as a percentage. The recommended currency according to BuyLevel and SellLevel determined by the user is shown in the bottom right section. The indicator also automatically brings up the 30-minute graph of the sugges
PriceActionSignals
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Price Action Signals generates buy and sell signals with price close and complex logic. You can use it different timeframes and pairs.  Best results are on M30 and H1 charts with default parameter. You can change this parameter ( nFrequency ) for other timeframes. ( except M1 timeframe ) There is only one extern input: nFrequency: It determines signal frequency. Default is 0.004. You can use this arrow for Expert Advisors. Upsignal: iCustom(......"PriceActionSignals", buffer nr:0 ) Downsignal :
PriceRunner
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
5 (1)
Indicators
PriceRunner indicator  designed for trend detection without the effect of accidental price leaps. It uses Price Series and a few moving averages for noise reduction. It works on multiple timeframes, even M1. To increase effectiveness, it is recommended to use default parameters for M1 graphic (see screenshots). You can change settings for other time frames. Example of using this indicator : If  Gold  cross to  Blue  down and both gold and blue under the  Gray ,  it could be a promising sell sig
BuySellEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
SrEwo Expert adviser designed and optimized for EURUSD. You may Optimize all other instruments. It is easy to use.  *** It uses only M5 chart graphic and you need to use M5. ( Both test and live ) Input Parameters: Lots: Base lot amount.Expert use this amount as referance.  crossfactorlimit: expert will open new order with this limit modifylimit & TP limit : order modify and another TP limit. targetprofit : expert calculates this number in its logic. crossfactor : next order lots multiply with t
TheGorillaEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert works H1 timeframe only There are two main criteria. Daily pivots and moving averages. To open a buy order, today's daily pivot must greather than the day before's daily pivots.  Moving averages for EURUSD pair as default. They can be changed for other pairs and also for EURUSD too. You can also change takeprofit and stoploss level. expert doesnt trade on mondays and before 2 hour on other trade days. You can test and optimize for all pairs with extern parameters. Do not purchase without
Psr1EA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Psr1 EA is the one of Psr series EAs. It works on 5 minutes chart only. You can use this EA any currencies but you should optimize first. Default parameters belongs to my broker databases EURUSD M5 . It uses pivot  and 2 main moving averages.  Moving averages can be adjustable by user. ( for optimizing ) Input Parameters:  MagicNum: Expert will use this number to determine experts orders. Lots: Lots amount which you want to use. Default is 0.01 ( it can be cahnged by expert due to your broker's
Psr3EA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Psr3 EA is the one of Psr series EAs. It works on 5 minutes chart only. You can use this EA any currencies but you should optimize first. Default parameters belongs to my broker databases EURUSD M5 . It uses pivot  and Support/Resistance Levels.  Stoploss and Takeprofit can be adjustable by user. ( for optimizing ) Input Parameters:  MagicNum: Expert will use this number to determine experts orders. Lots: Lots amount which you want to use. Default is 0.01 ( it can be cahnged by expert due to you
ColorCMI
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Indicator values are in the range 0-100. The greater is the indicator value, the greater is the market stability, so the more likely we have trend. The smaller is the indicator value - the less probable the trend is. Tips: Trading on unstable market:     Buy, when moving average (blue line) of the CMI indicator is below 40 and the histogram is red.     Sell when moving average (blue line) of the CMI indicator is below 40 and the histogram is green.     Close positions when CMI histogram is
Signaline
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
SIGNALINE INDICATOR This indicator for all pairs and all timeframes I have just completed the M5 timeframe for deep optimization EURJPY yet. EURJPY M5 Optimization ( TP=150 , SL=130 , IndicatorPeriod=6 , Mov1=22 , Mov2=48 ) (*)Added 20.05.2019 You can find this signal page below https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/583477 Other optimizasyon results will be added on this signalpage. Input Parameters: IndicatorPeriod: Default is 8. Mov1               : Default is 21. Mov2               : Default is 48.
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
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