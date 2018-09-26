PivotSupportResistance
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 26 September 2018
- Activations: 5
PivotSupportResistance
- This indicator plots horizontal lines at daily pivot levels R3, R2, R1, Pivot, S1, S2, S3, where R means Resistance and S means Support.
- This indicator can be applied to any chart period, although daily pivots on charts with long periods are meaningless (if you switch your chart timeframe greater than daily chart, you will get alert and indicator will not work).
- Labels are shown for the most recent day's levels.
- There are no external inputs, so it is easy to use.
- Please refresh your history data before attaching the indicator to your chart.