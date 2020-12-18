Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard

5

Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard

Dashboard displays all manually entered pairs in settings and shows their profit loss information. One click to navigate between all pairs on one chart. Dashboard can be hide or displayed.

Green Colour: Symbol(s) in Profit

Red Colour: Symbol(s) in Loss

Blue Colour: Current Chart

Yellow Colour: Timeframe Selected


TRY HAWA GOLD WITH 80% WIN RATE
 MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58832 MT5 VERSIION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59276


Please email us if you require further information: 

Email: support@thehawa.co.uk      (Please write complete indicator name in subject and give us 24 hours to respond your query) 


Thanks.

HAWA Traders


Reviews 1
Ross Pfitzner
46
Ross Pfitzner 2021.08.21 03:30 
 

great indicator no need to use any other indicators best i have seen so far no need to search any further

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Ross Pfitzner
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Ross Pfitzner 2021.08.21 03:30 
 

great indicator no need to use any other indicators best i have seen so far no need to search any further

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