Mt4ToTelegramAltert

Mt4ToTelegramAlter is an app that communicates with a Telegram bot to share your orders flow and report open orders from Metatrader 4 terminal to a Telegram group or channel.

Features

  • Telegram channel, group, chat compatible
  • Easy to use
  • Report open order

Configuration

1. Service -> Settings -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs (Add URL: https://api.telegram.org);

2. Create your own bot on Telegram at @BotFather. Remember Token, it looks something like this - xxxx:yyyyyy

3. Create your channel and make it public;

4. Add a bot to your channel and make it an administrator. Write any first message, for example "HELLO WORLD!";

5. Follow the link: https://api.telegram.org/bot[BOT_TOKEN]/sendMessage?chat_id=@ [USERNAME_CHANALA ]&text=test.

6. After clicking on the link, the channel ID will be displayed, it will look something like this: -aaaaaaaaa (13 digits), remember it.

Enter the channel identification number in the advisor settings.




Settings

  • API_TOKEN: Telegram API token
  • CHAT_ID: Telegram chat ID
  • REPORT_MINUTE_INTERVAL: interval send report (minutes)
  • REPORT_ON_MO: Allow report on Monday
  • REPORT_ON_TU: Allow report on Tuesday
  • REPORT_ON_WE: Allow report on Wednesday
  • REPORT_ON_THAllow report on Thursday
  • REPORT_ON_FRAllow report on Friday
  • REPORT_ON_SAAllow report on Satuday
  • REPORT_ON_SUAllow report on Sunday


































































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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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