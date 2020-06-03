EA Trade Manager CloudS

EA Trade Manager CloudS simplifies trade management. This EA handles trades with ease. Traders use it to control open positions fast.

Key features stand out. Close All ends every trade in one click. Break Even moves stops to entry level for zero risk. Close Profit secures gains from winning trades. Close Loss stops losses on bad ones. Delete Pending Order clears orders that wait to trigger.

Forget scripts that run one at a time. This tool skips that hassle. It executes actions right away.

The EA packs full trading tools inside. You manage buys, sells, and more without extras.

It runs on your broker's ping time. Ms means milliseconds for signals. Low ms, like under 10, speeds up orders. High ms slows things down. A VPS cuts ms for quick hits, just like pros use.

Picture a busy market. News hits prices hard. Hit Close All to exit safe. Or set Break Even early to protect wins. No delays from manual steps.

Traders save time this way. One EA does the work of many tools. It fits any broker with low ping for best results.

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Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
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