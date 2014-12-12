DI Drop Order

This is a script for quick and easy placement of orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) to the user's choice. Simply drop the script on a chart part where you want to place the selected order. You can also set the automatic calculation of the lot size for the position, depending on the risk as a percentage.

Also, you can use the script as a supplement to your trading strategy, since it is possible to specify a magic number.

Features

Fast placing of a required order (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit).

Automatic lot calculation or using a fixed value.

If necessary, you can specify the magic number as a supplement to your strategy.

Expert Advisor Setup:

