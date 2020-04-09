Structure EAST

Do you want to have a fully automated trading bot that trades instead of you to make profits all the time?

Get your unlimited account license copy for only £49.99 one time payment!

Features:

Forex Golden Moon EA Automated Forex Trading System For MetaTrader 4

Setup Instructions | Quick & Easy 5 Minute Setup | Set & Forget

Unlimited Licenses For All Your MT4 Accounts

No Trading Experience Required

US Brokers | Non-US Brokers

No Trading Account Limitations

Optimised SET files included

Here’s what you will get when you join…

Software – You will get a full non-expiring lifetime version of the exact software with the same settings that I used to execute all those winning trades that I just showed you.