Structure EAST

Do you want to have a fully automated trading bot that trades instead of you to make profits all the time?



Get your unlimited account license copy for only £49.99 one time payment!


Features:


Forex Golden Moon EA Automated Forex Trading System For MetaTrader 4

Setup Instructions | Quick & Easy 5 Minute Setup | Set & Forget

Unlimited Licenses For All Your MT4 Accounts

No Trading Experience Required

US Brokers | Non-US Brokers

No Trading Account Limitations

Optimised SET files included


Here’s what you will get when you join…


Software – You will get a full non-expiring lifetime version of the exact software with the same settings that I used to execute all those winning trades that I just showed you.



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Utilities
Success comes from knowledge – this is true for most things in life and especially Forex trading. To become successful, a trader needs to learn technical analysis. Technical indicators are a big part of technical analysis. The problem is that, at first sight, names of technical indicators can sound unpleasantly complicated, for example, MACD, RSI or Stochastic. However, we recommend you not to judge a book by its cover. We will provide you with a fair and simple explanation of the most popular t
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