Agora Close All Orders

This utility adds a customizable button to your MetaTrader 4 chart, allowing you to close all open orders with a single click. The button's position automatically adjusts based on the chart size, ensuring it remains visible and accessible. Customize the button's appearance, text, and tooltip to suit your preferences. Simplify your trading workflow and manage your open positions more efficiently with this convenient tool.

The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback!

Features:

  • Single-click button to close all open orders.
  • Dynamic positioning adapts to chart size changes.
  • Customizable appearance, text, and tooltip.
  • Enhances trading efficiency by streamlining order management.

Compatible with MetaTrader 4.


Don't forget to do this:
Tools --> Options --> Expert Advisors --> Allow automated trading
So the tool can close the orders

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Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Automate Your Profits with Precision Please Notice that this tool is just the beginning! I really need to know your opinion about it, just leave a review and we will make it better for sure!  The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback! How It Works:   The Auto TP    Specified   Expert Advisor continuously scans for orders lacking take profit settings. Once identified, it applies the user-defined take profit level, ensuring consistent profit-taking across trades. Existing take profit settings
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* Pivot Points Magic : Effortlessly Plot Pivot Levels on Any Chart** Pivot Points Magic simplifies the process of identifying critical pivot levels on any chart, across all timeframes. With just a few clicks, traders can instantly visualize pivot points, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. We value your feedback! Share your experience with Pivot Points Magic and help us improve. Your reviews and suggestions are essential for shaping future updates and enhancements to the in
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Abdulhadi Darwish
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The Average Entry Positions Indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of their average buy and sell entry prices on the chart. This powerful tool now calculates and displays crucial trade management information, aiding in better decision-making and efficient position tracking. By using this tool, traders can quickly assess their overall entry positions at a glance. -------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------
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The Average Entry Positions Indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of their average buy and sell entry prices on the chart. This powerful tool now calculates and displays crucial trade management information, aiding in better decision-making and efficient position tracking. By using this tool, traders can quickly assess their overall entry positions at a glance. -------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------
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Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Note for users -  Choose the right tool for you: If you require only a visual average price display, please use our   Entry Price Averages MT5    (if you already have an expert on your chart)   . If you need interactive controls and the ability to manage/close orders
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