Telegram RSI Trader

Hallo traders!


Just finished a telegram utility which can be of interest for smartphone live traders.

What is offered inside?

Main settings of EA is simple and standard you can use any pair available in MetaTrader.

Mainly it was created this for BTCUSD but will work with any pair.

What is the main I wanna show: we have always fresh info from market inside buttons refreshing:

After start it has 0.00 lots and it will not allow trade by accidental touch. You need to add a Risk + and get 0.01 :)

In following while trading it will be minimum value.

3 buttons on top: Weekly close - showing RED dot if last weeks closed below previous or GREEN dot if higher,

D close the same with days, Now showing RED if current price lower yesterday close or GREEN if higher.

Close Buy button with profit level in currency and in %%. Checker added if no opened orders and inform you and to the Journal.

Close Sell button with profit level in currency and in %%. And it is the same.

BUY button with actual price for buying with a spread. It will check if no money and messaging you and to the Journal.

Sell ​​button with actual price for selling with a spread. It will detect if no money and messaging you/Journal as well.

RISK DOWN for reducing a risk, and the same reverse is RISK UP.

Middle button between a both RISKs has a nice feature and look if we have enough of money for opening a chosen lot size.


About my RSI trade helper:


🔷 - oversold

🔵 - superoversold (with low line value of 30 it will be displayed with value 21)

🟦 - crazyoversold (with low line value of 30 it will be displayed with value 10,5)

🔘 - neutral (between overbought and oversold)

🔻 - overbought

🔴 - superoverbough  (with higher line value of 70 it will be displayed with value 80,5)

🟥 - crazyoverbough  (with higher line value of 70 it will be displayed with value 91)

✅ - confirmed entry

❌ - fake entry.

You can set up any standard period you need.

Were included fake entry  detection when signal broken by new high/low against entry, and included right entry sign  when signal returned from overbought/oversold levels and fixed.

There are recorded short YouTube video and you can discover how easy it is to trade.


About updating future versions. Yes, I am a fan of Telegram Panel and I see several new projects.

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Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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DemRsiMTF tuned by Sergo
Serhii Tymchenko
Indicators
I decided to list it for free. Combined Informer of DeMarker with RSI MTF. Each parameter can be change values in menu. it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy. Now I use  it for BTC, ETH, BNB. In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.   Short ATR helps to determine when price was slow/stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump. The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values w
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RsiMTF with Percent by Sergo
Serhii Tymchenko
Indicators
This indicator was created most for personal use. I decided to look up the last 3 bars of RSI,  it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy.  In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, it is good for crypto as for me, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.   Short ATR helps to determine when price was stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump. The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values with colors you needed.  Exam
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TelegramCandleMap
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilities
Telegram Candle Map Barometer. I wanted to create an informer that would show in the direction of the candle shadows where the price is moving. When I made the first timeframe, I realized that by combining several, I get an excellent breakout entry indicator. You need to create a Telegram bot for getting an API. Copy main ex4 file to Experts folder and use with settings. Download and enjoy, even receiving signals from MetaTrader, this is true when trading on any exchange. What we have inside: Mi
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RSIEntryTimeMTF
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilities
Did you know that additional telegram info panel will reduce your trade loosing? Today I was interested in completing a Telegram bot that shows the time of a confirmed exit from the overbought / oversold zones inside the buttons. Each button with timeframe will show where was used trade entry time signal.  This happens at the close of the RSI period and also the closing of the bar in the opposite direction of the previous bar. There is also an indication of ATR level, Daily close price, Weekly c
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Status report adviser to telegram
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilities
Информер предназначен для получения информации о состоянии счета (номер, баланс, эквити) через Телеграм канал. Для работы необходимо создать канал и взять токен который указывается в настройках эксперта вместе с именем канала. Выбирается 2 временные отметки по которым отправляются отчеты в Телеграм. Данный инфрормер удобна для мониторинга счетов с работающими экспертами. Возможна отправка отчетов с разных счетов в один телеграм канал. Для запуска скопируйте в папку Experts, наличие файла Telegra
Telegram Helper
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilities
The utility is convenient for closing trade operations when trade with two instruments. Should be Installed to Experts folder and launched as an Expert Advisor. After starting, Metatrader will indicate the device ID that is trying to connect. In Telegram, start/create the channel with the standard command /start Next, you need to enter a password that is assigned in the Expert Advisor field. If the password is correct, the Metatrader's comment will indicate that the password was successful,
Demarker MTF Expert with Telegram Reports
Serhii Tymchenko
Experts
Советник основан на идее нахождения перекупленности\перепроданности цены с помощью значений DeMarker'а. Может работать как по 1 таймфрейму так и двумя более старшими ТФ.  Стопы не предусмотрены. Отправляет в Телеграм отчеты в режиме тестирования. Описание полей: Lot Type:  фиксированный либо % от баланса Fix Lot: размер лота Risk %: стартовый лот в %% от баланса Lot Coefficient: коэф. мартингейл Open step:  шаг между ордерами Open delay:  задержка между сделками Profit %: процент закрытия сделок
Demarker MTF MA Trend Expert with Telegram Reports
Serhii Tymchenko
Experts
EA ENGLISH VERSION Советник основан на идее нахождения перекупленности\перепроданности цены с помощью значений DeMarker'а. Скользящая средняя старшего ТФ дает более эффективный результат. Очень гибкий советник для настроек на различных парах. Советник может работать по сигналам ДеМаркера как по 1 таймфрейму так и двумя более старшими ТФ. Стопы не предусмотрены. Отправляет в Телеграм отчеты в режиме тестирования. Иконка диаграммы в начале строки говорит о том что использовалась Moving Average. Оп
The Robbery
Serhii Tymchenko
Experts
I decided to fill the dry numbers with a little game scenario, let it be some kind of funny text in the comments, imagine yourself as a bank robber. The Expert Advisor is waiting for an impulse price surge and exit from the flat, after which it makes a decision with pending breakout orders. Test the demo results with different TFs. In the settings, everything is quite simple, you can change the length of the candle, the percentage of profit, the entry lot, the life time of pending orders, this i
FIFO DeMarker MTF EA with MA Filter
Serhii Tymchenko
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on the idea of ​​finding overbought / oversold prices using DeMarker values. The moving average of the older TF gives a more effective result. Expert Advisor is flexible for settings on various pairs. It can work on DeMarker signals with 1 timeframe or two higher TFs. No stops are provided. Sends reports to Telegram in testing mode. The chart icon at the beginning of the line indicates that Moving Average was used. Description of fields: Lot Type: fixed or% of the ba
Pair Trading Telegram Boss
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilities
Main features: I nforming via telegram buttons content and closing orders for one of the pairs or all necessary orders.  Alert and information buttons to the telegram window when the specified percentage of profit is reached for each pair, or for two at once. The telegrams "sleep" while no profit we need, when a profit is reached, a menu of 5 buttons appears, in each button the profit will be displayed both in currency and in %%. When you click on the button, the direction of orders for this pa
Through the wall Daily Level Breakdown
Serhii Tymchenko
Experts
The EA does not use any indicators and is focused on the Daily Close price, we will buy everything that is higher with pending orders, everything that is lower will be sold, but not at random, with using a directional shadows of a smaller timeframe. Customizable reaction to candles of a smaller timeframe: the size of the candle, its body, shadow is set. Distance to a pending order, distance between orders, bar lifetime. You can use averaging with or without the Martin factor. In the "discussion"
HackedButtons1pair Easy Telegram Trading
Serhii Tymchenko
Utilities
The whole day there is no opportunity to monitor the terminal, but the phone is at hand. This is both an indicator and a utility for trading buttons from Telegram on a fixed lot. You can both scalp on M5 chart or wait for a good entry point on Daily chart. I decided to combine 3 projects into one (MTF Demarker values, profit calculating with cross orders and updating content-info in the buttons themselves), I wanted to make the functionality more easy and convenient than the standard Metatrader
DemRsiMTF with Percent by Sergo
Serhii Tymchenko
Indicators
I decided to add parallel function with DeMarker to free version of my indicator with RSI MTF. it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy.  In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, it is good for crypto as for me, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.   Short ATR helps to determine when price was stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump. The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values with colors you needed.  Examp
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