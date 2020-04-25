All Pending Orders with StopLoss MT4

All Pending Orders with StopLoss opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders.

If boolSL = true then this Script will calculate one common StopLoss value as the StopLoss for a first/last orders and put this value in all pending orders.





Input Parameters

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pending orders (for the current currency) will be deleted. (No pending orders will be created!).

: if , then all pending orders (for the current currency) will be deleted. (No pending orders will be created!). Order_Type : you can choose what kind of pending orders you want to use (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit or Sell Limit).

: you can choose what kind of pending orders you want to use (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit or Sell Limit). boolSL : if true , then StopLoss will be placed for each position.

: if , then will be placed for each position. Stop_Loss .

. InitLot : initial lot size.

: initial lot size. LotCoeff : if 1 , then all pending orders will have the same lot size.

: if , then all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep : difference between two consecutive orders in points.

: difference between two consecutive orders in points. StepCoeff : if 1 , then distance between all positions will be the same.

: if , then distance between all positions will be the same. NumOfOrders : number of pending orders you want to place on the chart.

: number of pending orders you want to place on the chart. Slippage .

. MagicNum: magic number.





Attention