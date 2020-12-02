Trade Manager Dashboard MT5

Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain!

MT4 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58375

The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand.

For traders that scale into the market gradually with multiple positions or those trading grid and basket strategies this is key information to be seen. Monitoring multiple positions in the terminal is often difficult to manage.

Over leveraging and using poor risk:reward is a major issue faced by new traders and some experienced ones too, the trade manager shows you your exposure to each currency individually ensuring you do not take trade in both directions at once.

Features:



Open Trades - See all your current open trade sorted by currency pair. You can see your directional bias on not only the pair but every trade or position you have running on that pair.

- See all your current open trade sorted by currency pair. You can see your directional bias on not only the pair but every trade or position you have running on that pair. Draw down & Profit Information - See instantly the draw down or profitability for the pairs you have trades active in. Easily identify trades that need management.

- See instantly the draw down or profitability for the pairs you have trades active in. Easily identify trades that need management. Lot Sizing - See how many lots you have on each currency pair and the number or trades you have running.

- See how many lots you have on each currency pair and the number or trades you have running. Exposure - See the directional bias you have on each currency to ensure you do not trade in the opposite direction on another entry. Also see how many times you are in that currency with different pairs.

- See the directional bias you have on each currency to ensure you do not trade in the opposite direction on another entry. Also see how many times you are in that currency with different pairs. Account Details - View instantly your balance, equity and available margin details. (can be hidden)

- View instantly your balance, equity and available margin details. (can be hidden) Max Draw down & Risk - See what your maximum draw down has been for the day (useful for FTMO and other prop traders that have daily limits) and what your total risk is if all your stops were to get hit. (can be hidden)

- See what your maximum draw down has been for the day (useful for FTMO and other prop traders that have daily limits) and what your total risk is if all your stops were to get hit. Total Profit Forecast - See what your potential profit is if all your trades hit their TP targets. (can be hidden)

- See what your potential profit is if all your trades hit their TP targets. R/R (Risk Reward Ratio) - Instantly see what your overall risk reward ratio is on your entire portfolio of trades. Make sure you have a positive R:R on everything you have running. (can be hidden)

- Instantly see what your overall risk reward ratio is on your entire portfolio of trades. Make sure you have a positive R:R on everything you have running. Profitability By Day - See instantly how your day, week and month are going with both a financial and percentage increase reading of your account.

- See instantly how your day, week and month are going with both a financial and percentage increase reading of your account. Profit Target Over-Run - The "Profit +" column shows you how much money you are currently over your daily profit target. Use this to manage positions that are going against you to reduce account drawdown when needed.

- The "Profit +" column shows you how much money you are currently over your daily profit target. Use this to manage positions that are going against you to reduce account drawdown when needed. ALERTS FOR EVERYTHING! - Get alerted when Every trade hits a specific monetary value, your draw down hits 80% of a certain level or your daily profit target is reached.