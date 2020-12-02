Trade Manager Dashboard MT5

3.5

Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain!

MT4 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58375

The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand. 
For traders that scale into the market gradually with multiple positions or those trading grid and basket strategies this is key information to be seen. Monitoring multiple positions in the terminal is often difficult to manage.

Over leveraging and using poor risk:reward is a major issue faced by new traders and some experienced ones too, the trade manager shows you your exposure to each currency individually ensuring you do not take trade in both directions at once.

Features:

  • Open Trades - See all your current open trade sorted by currency pair. You can see your directional bias on not only the pair but every trade or position you have running on that pair.
  • Draw down & Profit Information - See instantly the draw down or profitability for the pairs you have trades active in. Easily identify trades that need management.
  • Lot Sizing - See how many lots you have on each currency pair and the number or trades you have running.
  • Exposure - See the directional bias you have on each currency to ensure you do not trade in the opposite direction on another entry. Also see how many times you are in that currency with different pairs.
  • Account Details - View instantly your balance, equity and available margin details. (can be hidden)
  • Max Draw down & Risk - See what your maximum draw down has been for the day (useful for FTMO and other prop traders that have daily limits) and what your total risk is if all your stops were to get hit. (can be hidden)
  • Total Profit Forecast - See what your potential profit is if all your trades hit their TP targets. (can be hidden)
  • R/R (Risk Reward Ratio) - Instantly see what your overall risk reward ratio is on your entire portfolio of trades. Make sure you have a positive R:R on everything you have running. (can be hidden)
  • Profitability By Day - See instantly how your day, week and month are going with both a financial and percentage increase reading of your account.
  • Profit Target Over-Run - The "Profit +" column shows you how much money you are currently over your daily profit target. Use this to manage positions that are going against you to reduce account drawdown when needed.
  • ALERTS FOR EVERYTHING! - Get alerted when Every trade hits a specific monetary value, your draw down hits 80% of a certain level or your daily profit target is reached.

If like me you enter into forex pairs gradually with multiple positions this trade manager dashboard will be what you've been waiting for. Managing a portfolio of positions and being able to instantly see where you are with each pair is almost impossible with the built in tools in Metatrader. If you use profits to reduce your portfolio drawdown this will show you how much spare profit you have to work with on a daily basis to manage your risk professionally.

Notes & Limitations:

Designed for forex pairs only and not compatible with indicies or commodities that use single tickers like SPX but will work on gold if using XAUUSD for example as it works on pairings of currencies.

The layout is limited to the width of your screen so the more entries you have the more will be listed across the page. 

Ensure you have "all history" selected in your account history tab to be able to see accurate data on the profit by day display.

Compatibility with other indicators cannot be guaranteed due to the way the indicator refreshes and draws content so it is advised to run Trade Manager in it's own window on a blank chart.

Reviews 6
Betatester69
199
Betatester69 2024.05.06 20:26 
 

Fairly straightforward indicator showing total profit/loss etc.

David
146
David 2022.05.31 08:44 
 

Must-have for position traders!

Cassio Bittencourt
405
Cassio Bittencourt 2021.01.15 21:26 
 

BOM

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Mohamed Mowafi
43
Mohamed Mowafi 2024.05.15 19:32 
 

Wonderful indicator but I suggest more information to be embedded. For each currency or traded instrument it should show total Buy orders and total sell orders and final direction trades. Ex.1 if EURUSD buy orders are 3 orders total lots 0.3 and sell orders are 5 total lots are 1 then Direction will be Sell (down) EX.2 if GBPUSD buy orders are 1 orders total lots 2 and sell orders are 1 total lots are 1 then Direction will be H (Hedge) it should show all info total lots for each type buy and sell for each instrument. Thanks.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.05.15 20:52
Thats because this is not designed to do that. This is designed for position trades who would not trade in a hedge situation in both directions. Free course on position trading which this is for is here: https://themarketstructuretrader.com/category/the-position-trading-bootcamp/
Betatester69
199
Betatester69 2024.05.06 20:26 
 

Fairly straightforward indicator showing total profit/loss etc.

Rephinus Ooko Omoro
182
Rephinus Ooko Omoro 2023.04.29 23:10 
 

Do not waste your money on this

David
146
David 2022.05.31 08:44 
 

Must-have for position traders!

WiWaWi
2558
WiWaWi 2021.04.23 04:50 
 

The profit will continue to be incorrectly displayed or determined, no commission, swap, ... , e.g. RoboForex. Happy to correct my rating when it is fixed.

it is correct for me to write this. Which MT5 version are you talking about, which one should I update to? Only version 1.0 exists on MT5. You have not reported an update here on MT5.

24.05.2021: Now the second confirmation from the developer to fix this.

28.05.2012: This version 2.0 does not solve it. Please see the screenshot under "comments".

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2021.05.25 08:15
This is incorrect, all figures are nett. Please update your indicator and change your review.
It's fixed! You need to update your indicator in the market!
Cassio Bittencourt
405
Cassio Bittencourt 2021.01.15 21:26 
 

BOM

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