TradePanel Close Order for one Symbol
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The trading panel is designed to close trading positions on the current instrument. The panel shows the account situation for the instrument it is attached to.
The panel displays the following information:
- Balance - account balance;
- Equity - account equity;
- Margin - used margin;
- Free margin - free margin;
- Total Position - the summary position on the account for the current instrument, in lots;
- Position buy - the summary position of the buy direction for the current instrument, in lots;
- Position sell - the summary position of the sell direction for the current instrument, in lots;
- Total Profit - the total profit (loss) of all positions on the current instrument;
- Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions on the current instrument;
- Profit sell - the total profit of sell positions on the current instrument;
Buttons for closing positions:
- Close All - close all positions on the current instrument;
- Close Buy - close buy positions on the current instrument;
- Close Buy plus - close profitable buy positions on the current instrument;
- Close Buy minus - close unprofitable buy positions on the current instrument;
- Close Sell - close sell positions on the current instrument;
- Close Sell plus - close profitable sell positions on the current instrument;
- Close Sell minus - close unprofitable sell positions on the current instrument.