TradePanel Close Order for one Symbol

The trading panel is designed to close trading positions on the current instrument. The panel shows the account situation for the instrument it is attached to.

The panel displays the following information:

Balance - account balance;

- account balance; Equity - account equity;

- account equity; Margin - used margin;

- used margin; Free margin - free margin;

- free margin; Total Position - the summary position on the account for the current instrument, in lots;

- the summary position on the account for the current instrument, in lots; Position buy - the summary position of the buy direction for the current instrument, in lots;

- the summary position of the buy direction for the current instrument, in lots; Position sell - the summary position of the sell direction for the current instrument, in lots;

- the summary position of the sell direction for the current instrument, in lots; Total Profit - the total profit (loss) of all positions on the current instrument;

- the total profit (loss) of all positions on the current instrument; Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions on the current instrument;

- the total profit of buy positions on the current instrument; Profit sell - the total profit of sell positions on the current instrument;

Buttons for closing positions: