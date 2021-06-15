FXS Trade Manager

Trade Manager is a powerful tool for Managing Your Trades and provides a unique Money Management system.

What trade manager do for you:

In Panel:

- Current Time-Frame Title

- Remaining time to close candle

- Current Spread

- Maximum Allowed Order Volume in Lot

- Daily Profit Report

- Weekly Profit  Report

- Monthly Profit  Report

- Total Profit  Report

- Show Profits in percentage /Dollar/Pips

- in-panel input for set in profit Stop-Loss When Risk-Free Your Order

- in-panel input for order Volume

- in-panel input for setting the percentage of Order Volume that you want to close when Save Profit of orders

- Sell/Buy Button (you don't need mt4 Buy/sell Button anymore)

- Close All Button (Closes all Open Orders in Current pair)

- you can enable/disable alert and action sounds

- Notify you when lost your connection to broker servers

In Orders Box:

- List of open orders in current pair

- show order Lot, Open Price, Current Profit or loss in dollar

- RF Button, Automatically Risk-Free Your Order and Move Order SL to Profit

- PS Button, Save Your Order's Profit by closing part of Order Volume and also Risk-Free The Order

- Auto Profit Save Input, Automatically  save the order's profit when you reach specific Profit in Points

- Close Button, Closes the order

- the color of order in this list shows your order is in profit or loss

Shortcut Keys:

- 1: Switch to M1 Time-Frame

- 2: Switch to M5 Time-Frame

- 3: Switch to M15 Time-Frame

- 4: Switch to M30 Time-Frame

- 5: Switch to H1 Time-Frame

- 6: Switch to H4 Time-Frame

- 7: Switch to Daily Time-Frame

- 8: Switch to Weekly Time-Frame

- 9: Switch to Monthly Time-Frame

- * : Enable/Disable Chart Auto-Scroll

- D: Shows Daily Profit

- W: Shows Weekly Profit

- M: Shows Monthly Profit

- T: Shows Total Profit


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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Tradely Scalper
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
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Tradely Scalper is a fully automated scalping EA that uses an exclusive breakout strategy and provides Advanced money management, Trailing stop, risk-free and profit save systems. This EA doesn't need over-optimization to be profitable which means it's suitable for every beginner or experienced trader. Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY Timeframe H1 or M30 Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:100 Brokers Hedging   ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level   How to setup - Open M
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