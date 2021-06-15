FXS Trade Manager

Trade Manager is a powerful tool for Managing Your Trades and provides a unique Money Management system.

What trade manager do for you:

In Panel:

- Current Time-Frame Title

- Remaining time to close candle

- Current Spread

- Maximum Allowed Order Volume in Lot

- Daily Profit Report

- Weekly Profit Report

- Monthly Profit Report

- Total Profit Report

- Show Profits in percentage /Dollar/Pips

- in-panel input for set in profit Stop-Loss When Risk-Free Your Order

- in-panel input for order Volume

- in-panel input for setting the percentage of Order Volume that you want to close when Save Profit of orders

- Sell/Buy Button (you don't need mt4 Buy/sell Button anymore)

- Close All Button (Closes all Open Orders in Current pair)

- you can enable/disable alert and action sounds

- Notify you when lost your connection to broker servers

In Orders Box:

- List of open orders in current pair

- show order Lot, Open Price, Current Profit or loss in dollar

- RF Button, Automatically Risk-Free Your Order and Move Order SL to Profit

- PS Button, Save Your Order's Profit by closing part of Order Volume and also Risk-Free The Order

- Auto Profit Save Input, Automatically save the order's profit when you reach specific Profit in Points

- Close Button, Closes the order

- the color of order in this list shows your order is in profit or loss

Shortcut Keys:

- 1: Switch to M1 Time-Frame

- 2: Switch to M5 Time-Frame

- 3: Switch to M15 Time-Frame

- 4: Switch to M30 Time-Frame

- 5: Switch to H1 Time-Frame

- 6: Switch to H4 Time-Frame

- 7: Switch to Daily Time-Frame

- 8: Switch to Weekly Time-Frame

- 9: Switch to Monthly Time-Frame

- * : Enable/Disable Chart Auto-Scroll

- D: Shows Daily Profit

- W: Shows Weekly Profit

- M: Shows Monthly Profit

- T: Shows Total Profit



