FX Lot Size Calculator MT4

As traders, we all know that risk management is the most important aspect of profitable trading. So, we need to determine the lot size, every time we need to open a new trade. The FX lot size calculator is a simple tool that will help you to determine your lot size easily without using any third-party service but you will be able to do that by your MetaTrader terminal.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: 30$ FOR 10 ACTIVATION.

Inputs:

  • Maximum_Risk_Prc: To determine your preferred risk%. For example, if your risk 1% per trade, you will need to enter(0.01).
  • Entry_Price: To determine your entry price of the trade.
  • Stop_Loss_Price: To determine your stop loss price of the trader.

Key Features:

  • The user will drag and drop the file on the desired chart.
  • It works with all FX pairs.
  • It is calculated based on the Equity account to consider any other open trades.
  • It shows an alert with the optimal lot size and the pair symbol name.

Contact me:

If you have any additional inquiries, send me a private message and I will reply shortly once I will be available.

Who I am:

  • I am Mohamed Hassan Abdel Maaboud, a financial market technical strategist, trader, trading trainer and coach, and trading systems developer with an experience in the financial markets field since 2014.
  • CFTe (Certified Financial Technician) holder from IFTA (International Federation of Technical analysts). 
  • CETA (Certified ESTA Technical Analyst) holder from ESTA (The Egyptian Society Of Technical Analysts). 
  • I authored many articles here on the MQL5 website about algorithmic trading and how to create a trading system based on the most popular technical indicators. 
  • The founder of Trades Analysis for trading training and consulting services. 
  • I am passionate about what I do and interested in adding more value using my experience in the field.
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FX Lot Size Calculator MT5
Mohamed Abdelmaaboud
Utilities
As traders, we all know that risk management is the most important aspect of profitable trading. So, we need to determine the lot size, every time we need to open a new trade. The FX lot size calculator is a simple tool that will help you to determine your lot size easily without using any third-party service but you will be able to do that by your MetaTrader terminal. LIMITED TIME OFFER: 30$ FOR 10 ACTIVATION. Inputs: Maximum_Risk_Prc: To determine your preferred risk%. For example, if your ris
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