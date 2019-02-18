AnalysisMaster

This product is a multi-functional MT4 indicator and is an indispensable tool for account information statistics, strategy analysis and risk assessment.

Functions:

1. Statistical account basic information of profit and loss.

2. Statistics and display the account profit and loss fund curve.

3. Display the order's track on chart,so that we can analys the strategy and risk of the account.

4.List account's trade pairs and order totals,we also can see the profits of each pair.


If you have any question,contact me though the MQL5 community.


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Shao Chen
Utilities
TradeCopy MT5 Demo is an efficient MT4, MT5 single system only used on MT5 demo account. Features: 1, can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 each other. 2. The transmitting end and the receiving end are in the same file, which is convenient to use. 3, can achieve cross-platform follow-up. 4, more ways to follow the order, you can follow the balance, net worth, lot ratio or fixed lot. 5, can enlarge or reduce the amount of the single. 6, the currency has a different name, you can convert. Use the wizard:
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Trender Line
Shao Chen
Indicators
This is a trend-tracking indicator that determines the change in trend through changes in color. It can capture the big trend market and assist trend traders to enter and hold positions. A small rebound in the market will be filtered until the end of the trend. In the turbulent market, the horizontal line in the indicator can also be used as a support or pressure reference. More EA&Indicators click here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller parameter Period - indicator period (large s
The Power
Shao Chen
Indicators
The Power calculates the strength of the long and short forces by the ratio of the price breakthrough to the average amplitude of the previous market. When the intensity is strong, the signal appears on the chart to estimate the direction of the next wave. There is no future function for the indicator. All signals will not move or disappear after they appear, and have a good real-world reference value. The indicator parameters allow the user to make individual adjustments. More EA and Indicators
Feibo Trender
Shao Chen
Indicators
The Feibo Trender is a trend tracking indicator based on the Feibo section calculation. 1.The price is in an upward trend and candles turn blue .The price is in a downward trend and candles turn red . 2.The segmented areas of the channel are identified by lines of different colors that can as support or pressure reference locations . 3.The price broke through the yellow line, which marked the trend reversal. The indicator parameters can be customized and the settings are simple. If you have any
MACD Display
Shao Chen
Indicators
MACD Display is a MACD disaplay and cross monitoring indicator,which can works on 6 timeframe at same time. Indicator advantage: 1. Deviation from the point can be drawn on the main picture and indicator drawing. It is convenient to observe and can be hidden or displayed by parameter setting. 2. Deviation from the entry point is clearly indicated by the arrow in the drawing. 3. Cross-cycle monitoring can simultaneously monitor the MACD deviation and the golden dead fork of the six-cycle framewor
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
ChannelKing
Shao Chen
Indicators
ChannelKing is an intelligent channel identification indicator. According to the high and low points formed by price fluctuations, combined with linear regression algorithm to get the approximate range of market fluctuations, it can give traders a good help in trend judgment and search for advantageous positions. Indicator characteristics: 1. The index uses linear regression to calculate the trend line, which is more relevant than the ordinary high and low point line drawing trend line. 2. The
Trade Copy
Shao Chen
3.5 (2)
Utilities
TradeCopy is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account. You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account： Trade Copy MT4 Demo Free Trade Copy MT5 Demo Free Features: 1.Can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy . 2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use. 3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy. 4.More trade copy style, you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot . 5.Can enlarge or reduce the amount o
WaveKing EA
Shao Chen
Experts
WaveKing EA Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2203414 Instructions for use: Usage requirements Instructions  Symbol  GBPCAD, EURSGD  Period  M1  Platform  ICMarkets  RAW  Latency   No requirement, of course it would be better within 50ms  Blance  >50 USD  Martingle NO,1 order max parameter settings: Parameter name Setting instructions Lots= 0.01 default is 0.01, recommended is 0.01 for 100 US dollars, 0.05 for 500 US dollars, and so on SL= 800 stop loss points Magic
Trade Copy MT5
Shao Chen
4 (2)
Utilities
TradeCopy  is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account. You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account： Trade Copy MT4 Demo Free Trade Copy MT5 Demo Free Features: 1.Can achieve  cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy . 2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use. 3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy. 4.More trade copy style,  you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot . 5.Can enlarge or reduce the amoun
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