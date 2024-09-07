Pips Meter ADR
- Utilities
- Christianiel Robles Faustino
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 7 September 2024
Objective: To show on the chart the current pip sizes of ADR, Spread, Bars, Day, Risk Reward and Shift Candle.
Inputs:
- Select in which corner it will be displayed
- Set the X position of the indicator
- Set the Y position of the indicator
- Set the Font Style
- Set the Font Size
- Set the font color of current and last bar size
- Set the ADR font color
- Set the Spread color
- Set the day color
- Show/Hide the normal maximum spread on some symbols, suggested risk reward ration and last shift candle size in pips
