ON Trade Manager
- Utilities
-
Abdullah Alraito buy all our products visit our website
https://ontrd.com
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 8 October 2024
- Activations: 5
This product will let you control your orders and account with a lot of functions
1- it will calculate correct lot size depending on your account size /SL size / pair point value for 1 lot size .
2- it will give you current order situation depend on lines places (target sl tp ).
3- it will move all orders target / sl with 1 button press .
4- it will give you info about your account and needed margin to open your orders .
5- it has functions to close all orders ( symbol or all ) .
6- it has function for breakeven and protecting profits .
7- it is easy to use on all pairs .
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