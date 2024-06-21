ON Trade Manager

This product will let you control your orders and account with a lot of functions

1- it will calculate correct lot size depending on your account size /SL size / pair point value for 1 lot size .

2- it will give you current order situation depend on lines places (target sl tp ).

3- it will move all orders target / sl with 1 button press .

4- it will give you info about your account and needed margin to open your orders .

5- it has functions to close all orders ( symbol or all ) .

6- it has function for breakeven and protecting profits .

7- it is easy to use on all pairs .

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