Trade Builder Pro MT4

Product Title

Trade Builder Pro - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart

Short Description

Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro, a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager. Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time.

Overview

Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual risk calculations by providing a visual, draggable dashboard directly on your MetaTrader chart. Adjust your levels and the tool instantly handles your risk math, enabling one-click trade execution or hotkey operations with advanced multiple target management.

Key Features:

  • Interactive Visual Trading: Adjust Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels directly on the chart using draggable horizontal lines.
  • Smart Lot Size Calculator: Automatically calculates exact lot sizes based on your risk preference (Fixed Lot, Risk in Cash $, or Risk in Account %).
  • On-Chart Real-Time Stats: Displays key trade metrics directly on the level lines: price, pips distance, risk/reward percentage, cash value, and dynamic risk reward ratio.
  • Multiple Target Levels: This Pro version allows you to manage multiple Take Profit targets with high flexibility, enabling you to secure profits in stages and manage your trades professionally.
  • Hotkeys for Execution Speed: Execute trades instantly with E , reset levels to current market price with R , and toggle panel visibility with T .
  • Highly Customizable Layout: Adjust width, pin the panel to the right, and show/hide specific UI buttons and chart lines.

Direct Download Links:

• Download MetaTrader 5 Version: Trade Builder Pro MT5 on MQL5 Market

• Download MetaTrader 4 Version: Trade Builder Pro MT4 on MQL5 Market



=================== Arabic Description - الوصف باللغة العربية ===================


عنوان المنتج

Trade Builder Pro - مساعد التداول البصري وإدارة المخاطر على الشارت

وصف قصير

أداة Trade Builder Pro هي عبارة عن مساعد تداول مرئي (Trade Assistant) ومدير صفقات ذكي (Trade Manager) يسمح لك بالتداول من الشارت مباشرة، مع حساب فوري لحجم العقد (Lot Size) ونسبة العائد للمخاطرة (risk reward ratio) تلقائياً عند سحب الخطوط وإدارة مستويات أهداف متعددة بكل احترافية.

نظرة عامة

تعتبر إدارة الصفقات (Trade Management) حجر الأساس للنجاح في الأسواق. تم تصميم أداة Trade Builder Pro لتوفر لك لوحة تحكم بصرية وتفاعلية كاملة على الرسم البياني، مما يلغي تماماً الحاجة للحسابات اليدوية أو استخدام حاسبات خارجية. بمجرد تحريك مستويات الدخول وجني الأرباح ووقف الخسارة، تقوم الأداة بحساب كل شيء ديناميكياً لتنفذ صفقاتك بنقرة واحدة أو بلمسة زر.

أبرز المميزات:

  • التداول البصري التفاعلي (Interactive Visual Trading): تحكم وضبط مستويات الدخول، وقف الخسارة (SL)، وجني الأرباح (TP) مباشرة على الشارت عبر سحب الخطوط وإفلاتها.
  • حاسبة اللوت الذكية (Smart Lot Sizer): تحسب الأداة حجم العقد ديناميكياً بناءً على المخاطرة المحددة (لوت ثابت، مخاطرة بمبلغ مالي $، أو نسبة مئوية % من الحساب).
  • إحصائيات فورية على خطوط المستويات: تعرض البيانات مباشرة على مستويات الشارت تشمل: السعر، مسافة النقاط (Pips)، النسبة المئوية للمخاطرة أو الربح، والقيمة النقدية المقابلة، بالإضافة لـ risk reward ratio.
  • دعم الأهداف المتعددة (Multiple Target Levels): تتميز هذه النسخة الاحترافية بالقدرة على إدارة مستويات أهداف متعددة (Take Profits) بمرونة عالية، مما يتيح لك جني الأرباح على مراحل وتأمين صفقاتك بشكل احترافي.
  • اختصارات سريعة بلوحة المفاتيح: تنفيذ فوري للصفقة عبر زر E ، إعادة تعيين الأهداف لسعر السوق عبر زر R ، وإظهار/إخفاء اللوحة التفاعلية عبر زر T .
  • واجهة مرنة وقابلة للتخصيص: إمكانية تغيير عرض اللوحة، تثبيتها على الجانب الأيمن، وإخفاء أو إظهار الأزرار والتفاصيل الفنية حسب رغبتك.

روابط التحميل المباشرة:

• تحميل نسخة الميتاتريدر 5 (MT5): اضغط هنا لتحميل Trade Builder Pro MT5

• تحميل نسخة الميتاتريدر 4 (MT4): اضغط هنا لتحميل Trade Builder Pro MT4

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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilities
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Auto Trade Driver
Vu Trung Kien
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
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Trade Builder MT5
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
5 (2)
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and take profit directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder eliminates manual risk calculations by providing
FREE
Trade Builder Pro
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Trade Builder Pro - In teractive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual risk calculat
Trade Builder MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
5 (1)
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and take profit directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder eliminates manual risk calculations by providing
FREE
ZigZag Colored
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title ZigZag Colored (MT4) See also >>  Smart ZigZag  Pro  , Smart ZigZag (free) Short Description Dual‑color ZigZag for MT4 that solves the single‑line color limitation and provides EA‑ready buffers with current leg value and direction per bar. Overview Renders the classic ZigZag path as two color‑coded legs (up/down) for instant structure reading; per‑bar values exposed for EAs/indicators. Key Features Dual‑color legs (user colors); EA‑ready buffers ZigZag Up , ZigZag Down , ZigZag
FREE
Chart EA Builder
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Chart EA Builder — Visual EA Builder Directly on the Chart Overview: The Bridge to Automation Every trader wants to automate their winning strategies, but the journey is often blocked by frustrating obstacles: the steep learning curve of MQL5 programming, the endless and costly cycle of the freelancer trap, the risks of unverified AI-generated code, or the rigidity of clunky web-based builders. We built Chart EA Builder to eliminate these barriers. Turn your strategies into automated EAs in a si
FREE
Smart Heiken Ashi MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Heiken Ashi (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Heiken Ashi indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and
FREE
Smart ZigZag MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
See also >>  Smart ZigZag  Pro Product Title Smart ZigZag (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A ZigZag indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView seri
FREE
Smart Ichimoku MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Ichimoku (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Ichimoku indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distin
FREE
Smart Stochastic MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Stochastic (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Stochastic indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and di
FREE
Smart Parabolic Sar MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Parabolic SAR (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Parabolic SAR indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique
FREE
Smart ADX MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart ADX (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A ADX indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
FREE
Smart Bears MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Bears (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Bears indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive
FREE
Smart Moving Average MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart MA (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Moving Averages indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and disti
FREE
Smart Bollinger Bands MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Bollinger Bands (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Bollinger Bands indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a uni
FREE
Smart Fractals MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Fractals (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Fractals indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distin
FREE
Smart Momentum MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Momentum (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Momentum indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distin
FREE
Smart ATR MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart ATR (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A ATR indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
FREE
Smart MACD MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart MACD (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A MACD indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive us
FREE
Smart RSI MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart RSI (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A RSI indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
FREE
Smart Awesome MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Awesome (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Awesome indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinct
FREE
Smart OsMA MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart OsMA (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A OsMA indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive us
FREE
Smart Accumulation MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Accumulation (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Accumulation indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique an
FREE
Smart Williams Range MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Williams' %R (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Williams' %R indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique an
FREE
Smart Alligator MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Alligator (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Alligator indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and dist
FREE
Smart Accelerator MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Accelerator (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Accelerator indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and
FREE
Smart Bulls MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Bulls (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Bulls indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive
FREE
Smart CCI MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart CCI (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A CCI indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user
FREE
Extra Time Bar
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Extra Time Scale Bar Here is the   MT5 version is a tool designed to enhance your trading by allowing you to add a personalized time bar to your charts. With this tool, you're no longer limited to server time alone—you can set the chart to display any time zone of your choice, like your local time, Greenwich Mean Time, or any other. Features of  Extra Time Scale Bar: 1. Time Zone Customization:  Choose the time zone that suits your trading needs and display it directly on your chart for enh
Smart Moving Average Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart MA PRO (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description Professional advanced edition of Smart Moving Average with 12 custom MA types, smart alert system, two-color trend line, and integrated SmartView control panel on chart. Combines professional power and high performance with ease of use and smart interface. Overview Smart Moving Average PRO is a comprehensive upgrade from the free version, providing 8 additional advanced moving average types (HMA, KAMA, DEMA, TEMA,
Smart ZigZag Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart ZigZag Pro (MT4) – part of the SmartView Indicators series Short Description The professional edition of the ZigZag indicator with an on-chart Smart Control Panel, advanced analytical tools, dynamic support/resistance levels, automatic trading signals, pattern recognition, wave statistics, and comprehensive customization for all elements. The Free version shares the SmartView Panel feature with the Pro version. Overview Smart ZigZag Pro is the professional edition of the Smar
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