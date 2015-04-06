GoldScalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
GoldScalper is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the XAU/USD pair.
This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.
The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human.
Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.
The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.
Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.
The principle of operation of the robot GoldScalper.
The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the XAUUSD pair ( 5M timeframe ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.1000 USD to trade 0.1 lot size and 10000 Usd to trade 1 lot size .
Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files
The recommended leverage is 1:500
EA TRADE SETING
|Names
|inputs
|dprofit
|500
|Roverpro
|2000
|TrailingStop
| 400
|TrailngStep
|180
|Takeprofit
|1500
|Maperbig
|20
|Mapersmall
|5
|Minimum deposit
|100USD for 0.01 lot size
|Equity to Account
| 0.01 lotsize for 100USD 0.1 lot size for 1000USD 1 lot size for 10000 USD
note : Lot size varies to Account size.
|Timeframe
|5 M
Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100
Backtest
...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...
If you are going to backtest the robot, please select XAUUSD and any date.
Select 5m timeframe and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .
Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD per 0.01 lot size )
if you have a question, send me a private message.