GoldScalper is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the XAU/USD pair.

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.





The principle of operation of the robot GoldScalper.

The robot performs trades always, with strategic and good quality results, Just be patient, get the robot started and

check the results , Just be patient with the robot . sometimes it enters many trades within a day . its strategy depends mostly on market.

Check my signal service where you can monitor the activities of this Robot/Expert advisor ;



