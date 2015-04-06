GoldScalper

GoldScalper  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the XAU/USD  pair.

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.


The principle of operation of the robot GoldScalper.

The robot  performs trades always, with strategic and  good quality results, Just be patient, get the robot started and check the results , Just be patient with the robot . sometimes it enters many trades within a day . its strategy depends mostly on market.
Check my signal service where you can monitor the activities of this Robot/Expert advisor ;

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the XAUUSD pair ( 5M  timeframe ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.1000 USD to trade 0.1 lot size and 10000 Usd to trade 1 lot size .

Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files

The recommended leverage is 1:500



EA TRADE SETING

  Names inputs
  dprofit   500
   Roverpro     2000
   TrailingStop     400
   TrailngStep     180 
    Takeprofit     1500
   Maperbig     20
   Mapersmall     5
    Minimum deposit    100USD for 0.01 lot size 
    Equity to Account     0.01 lotsize for 100USD             0.1 lot size for 1000USD              1 lot size for 10000 USD    
   note :  Lot size varies to Account size.
   Timeframe  5 M 

Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100


Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...

If you are going to backtest the robot, please select XAUUSD and any date. 

Select 5m timeframe and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD per 0.01 lot size )  


if you have a question, send me a private message.







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Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
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Forex Vampire
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Forex Vampire  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  EUR/USD, GBPUSD, USDCAD   currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer
Ethereum Finisher
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Ethereum Finisher  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  ETH/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
RippleBullRunWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
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RippleBullRunwizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XRP/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be
BitcoinWhale
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BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
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IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
ForexMagician
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
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ForexMagician  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the    GBPUSD,    currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot w
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
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EurUsdHedgerWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the    EURUSD,    currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The ro
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
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IndiceFire  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as  S&P500, US30 indices pair.  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H4 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizatio
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndicesLion  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as  S&P500, US30 indices pair.  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizati
GoldBulldozer
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldBulldozer  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of Gold Metal pair . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Gold (XauUsd) pair . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $1000! After that, the price will be raised to $1600. ForexKing is an EA that analyze data and is basically a trend following EA that seeks to milk all the good trade setups in all the trends and trades the Gbpusd Forex pair and other pairs  . This EA will have the best option to enter orders  during a trend market condition . The biggest difference of the ForexKing is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible thank
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
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Introducing my new Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA, This EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis , that way it milks the entire trade setup on the trend . Analyzing market trends with precision while entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone along with the orderflow of the market which makes the analysis more accurate which is why this Expert advisor is considered one of the best product in the financial market . The algorithm used in de
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