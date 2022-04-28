Nasdaq100 Trader EA


This is an exceptional EA, which is only designed for NASDAQ100, H4 time frame. The back test confirmed that this trader makes millions of dollars in the last 8 years. Please watch this video to see the performance of this EA. 

This is a low risk long term trader which specially designed for NASDAQ100 (USTECH100) as the strongest index in the market. The maximum Leverage of 10 is using by this EA.

This EA find the pivot points and takes the position by the equity generated by the opened positions, and by constantly moving the stoploss, eliminates the risk of losing the generated profit. By increasing the lot (dynamic lot) and taking advantage of compound interest, this trader showed a perfect performance which you can not find in any other available EA.

 

Requirements

  • This EA is ONLY designed for NASDAQ100, H4 time frame (Do NOT use for other symbols or other time frames)
  • minimum deposit $5000
  • You MUST run this EA on the Forex VPS
  • Only working on MT4 ( MT5 version is to come)

 

Please send me private message before placing order or if you have any question.  

 


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A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
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