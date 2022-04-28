Nasdaq100 Trader EA





This is an exceptional EA, which is only designed for NASDAQ100, H4 time frame. The back test confirmed that this trader makes millions of dollars in the last 8 years. Please watch this video to see the performance of this EA.

This is a low risk long term trader which specially designed for NASDAQ100 (USTECH100) as the strongest index in the market. The maximum Leverage of 10 is using by this EA.

This EA find the pivot points and takes the position by the equity generated by the opened positions, and by constantly moving the stoploss, eliminates the risk of losing the generated profit. By increasing the lot (dynamic lot) and taking advantage of compound interest, this trader showed a perfect performance which you can not find in any other available EA.



Requirements

This EA is ONLY designed for NASDAQ100, H4 time frame (Do NOT use for other symbols or other time frames)

minimum deposit $5000



You MUST run this EA on the Forex VPS

Only working on MT4 ( MT5 version is to come)

Please send me private message before placing order or if you have any question.