IndexPro

IndexPro is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of  Indices Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  .

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.


The principle of operation of the robot IndexPro.

The robot  performs trades always, with strategic and  good quality results, Just be patient, get the robot started and check the results , Just be patient with the robot . sometimes it enters many trades within a day . its strategy depends mostly on market.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the Ger30,S&P500 , US30 Index pairs ( H1 on Ger30, 5M on S&P500  timeframes ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.1000 USD to trade 0.1 lot size and 10000 Usd to trade 1 lot size on Ger30. 

Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files. 

The recommended leverage is 1:500



EA TRADE SETING

  Names inputs
  Ger30   Settings
   Takeprofit     8000
   TrailingStop     1000
   TrailngStep     300 
    Stoploss     20000 
   Lotsize     0.01   For 100 USD
    0.1   For 1000 USD
       1   For 10000 USD
   Timeframe          H1
   Minimum   Deposit       100 USD 
     
   S&P500  Settings
 
   Takeprofit   5000
   TrailingStop   1000
   TrailingStep    300
   Stoploss   16000
   Timeframe  H1. 5M
   Lotsize

   100        USD For 0.01 lot
  1000     USD For 0.1   Lot
  10000   USD For  1    Lot
   Minimum Deposit   100 USD
     
   US30   Settings
   TakeProfit     8000
   TrailingStop     1000
   TrailingStep      500
   Stoploss    20000
   LotSize in respect to Equity


 1000   USD For  0.01 Lot
10000  USD For  0.1  Lot
100000 USD For    1  Lot
    Minimum Deposit    1000USD for 0.01 lot size 
   Timeframe 1M, 5 M 

Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100


Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...

If you are going to backtest the robot, please select Ger30. S&P500 . US30 and input the setfiles Above  and any date. 

Select the right Tineframe in respect to the pair and equity ratio just as defined in the table above  and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD per 0.01 lot size on Ger30 & S&P500 pairs . Minimum Deposit on US30 Pair is 1000 USD for 0.01 Lotsize )  


if you have a question, send me a private message.








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Zane92
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Zane92 2022.06.06 08:48 
 

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Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
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Reply from developer Chiedozie Titus Ugwu 2022.06.06 10:03
Pls remember to follow instructions .
When u you contacted us and told us the amount u have on the account , we told u that you can only open a 1lot trade on the broker . Pls be guided .if u are sincere pls send us the trading result or instead post it here let’s see it to Know how far the product has done .
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