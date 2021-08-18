IndexPro is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of Indices Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index .

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.





The principle of operation of the robot IndexPro.

The robot performs trades always, with strategic and good quality results, Just be patient, get the robot started and

check the results , Just be patient with the robot . sometimes it enters many trades within a day . its strategy depends mostly on market.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the Ger30,S&P500 , US30 Index pairs ( H1 on Ger30, 5M on S&P500 timeframes ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.1000 USD to trade 0.1 lot size and 10000 Usd to trade 1 lot size on Ger30.



Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files.

The recommended leverage is 1:500







EA TRADE SETING

Names inputs Ger30 Settings Takeprofit 8000 TrailingStop 1000

TrailngStep 300

Stoploss 20000 Lotsize 0.01 For 100 USD

0.1 For 1000 USD

1 For 10000 USD Timeframe H1

Minimum Deposit 100 USD S&P500 Settings

Takeprofit 5000 TrailingStop 1000 TrailingStep 300 Stoploss 16000 Timeframe H1. 5M Lotsize



100 USD For 0.01 lot

1000 USD For 0.1 Lot

10000 USD For 1 Lot



Minimum Deposit 100 USD US30 Settings TakeProfit 8000 TrailingStop 1000 TrailingStep 500 Stoploss 20000 LotSize in respect to Equity





1000 USD For 0.01 Lot

10000 USD For 0.1 Lot

100000 USD For 1 Lot



Minimum Deposit 1000USD for 0.01 lot size Timeframe 1M, 5 M

Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100





Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...



If you are going to backtest the robot, please select Ger30. S&P500 . US30 and input the setfiles Above and any date.

Select the right Tineframe in respect to the pair and equity ratio just as defined in the table above and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD per 0.01 lot size on Ger30 & S&P500 pairs . Minimum Deposit on US30 Pair is 1000 USD for 0.01 Lotsize )





if you have a question, send me a private message.























