IndexPro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
IndexPro is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of Indices Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index .
This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.
The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a human.
Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.
The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.
Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.
The principle of operation of the robot IndexPro.
The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the Ger30,S&P500 , US30 Index pairs ( H1 on Ger30, 5M on S&P500 timeframes ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.1000 USD to trade 0.1 lot size and 10000 Usd to trade 1 lot size on Ger30.
Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files.
The recommended leverage is 1:500
EA TRADE SETING
|Names
|inputs
|Ger30
|Settings
|Takeprofit
|8000
|TrailingStop
| 1000
|TrailngStep
| 300
|Stoploss
|20000
|Lotsize
| 0.01 For 100 USD
0.1 For 1000 USD
1 For 10000 USD
|Timeframe
| H1
|Minimum Deposit
|100 USD
|S&P500
| Settings
|Takeprofit
|5000
|TrailingStop
|1000
|TrailingStep
|300
|Stoploss
|16000
|Timeframe
|H1. 5M
| Lotsize
| 100 USD For 0.01 lot
1000 USD For 0.1 Lot
10000 USD For 1 Lot
|Minimum Deposit
|100 USD
|US30
|Settings
|TakeProfit
|8000
|TrailingStop
|1000
|TrailingStep
|500
|Stoploss
|20000
| LotSize in respect to Equity
|1000 USD For 0.01 Lot
10000 USD For 0.1 Lot
100000 USD For 1 Lot
|Minimum Deposit
|1000USD for 0.01 lot size
|Timeframe
|1M, 5 M
Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100
Backtest
...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...
If you are going to backtest the robot, please select Ger30. S&P500 . US30 and input the setfiles Above and any date.
Select the right Tineframe in respect to the pair and equity ratio just as defined in the table above and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .
Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD per 0.01 lot size on Ger30 & S&P500 pairs . Minimum Deposit on US30 Pair is 1000 USD for 0.01 Lotsize )
if you have a question, send me a private message.
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When u you contacted us and told us the amount u have on the account , we told u that you can only open a 1lot trade on the broker . Pls be guided .if u are sincere pls send us the trading result or instead post it here let’s see it to Know how far the product has done .