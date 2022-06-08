Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1

http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/

See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults

https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE

System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules

+special functions for save+reduce drawdown

We trade it success 20 yrs.


Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free

you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits


Aviable profitable setting tested about 6 month

indicies :

NAS100 NASDAQ

UK100

US500 

Dax DE30

US30 Wall street


AUD/JPY

EUR/GBP

XAU/USD

GBP/AUD

EUR/USD

AUD/USD

NATURAL GAS+ 100 % in test too 


Every buyeres recive new settings free.

We can add new on demand-customers.


Contact before Buy load setup

http://facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/

 1. We provide file


18 jun 22 New

New upgrade 1.91 increased profit more as 100 %+

-profitable results on tester possible see with our settings only


request setting on messenger,email before buy


2. Video 2 + main functios

https://youtu.be/bkBlcrc-rwY



Old price 2999 Usd forever, VIP start edition 999 Usd forever

Action first 30customers


ACTION Start in 999 Usd

For all brokers

-Standard UNLIMITED is 2999 USD.

first 30


1.Contact Now

facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/


1B. email papierfx@gmail.com  subject email: system 3


Forex CFD Commodity Robot on System 3 (89% Success) Action

robots in one
 sends signals to the mobile phone, select Send Signal
 Open trade opens to give you a preset stop and take profit in GBP
Forex Robot Commodity System 3
Strategy Created 20 yr

1. automatic input


2. automatic output

3. setting how many positions open to signal 1-10


4. setting how many quantities to open in 1 position e.g. 0.01, 0.1 1.0, etc

5. STOP LOSS you set what stop loss In GBP (currency) e.g. 3 GBP STOP calculates and places a stop loss. automatically to -3 GBP


6. function pause / restart robot - if messages

7.You run it on the products you want


8. If the robot has opened trade for you and you are e.g. even on mobile, you can modify some with position, take a profit on some sooner and so on.

9.under normal circumstances it will no longer happen to you that you will miss the store because you have just been at work or outside.

10. show status robot active, inactive, pause,pause for daily limit

11. for all products

12. Automatic break if it reaches your daily limit



Robot status:

13. active


14. inactive


15. pause paused by the user


16. Pause daily limit

17. Separate statistics for each product

18. ie daily profit,


19.weekly

20.monthly

21.year

22. you set which stop in currency and how many positions-robot will open only as many as you have a limit on the given chart / product


23.  2 exit options according to the Move average, or according to the profit in Currency you setuped

24. when selecting an output in currency, the robot calculates the profit and stop loss in, places it

Example you have a set daily limit of 20 GBP for eur usd and 0.01 lot output method currency, track size 2 GBP if you enter 10 positions open and stop you have 2 GBP the robot will open 10 positions

25. closes all open trades and the daily limit for the given product on chart 2 choice2 variants

26. 1 A - to the exact close limit or

27. 2 tracks you set in GBP (CURRENCY) to the last trades at the daily limit


+ Optional or automatic trade opening signal sending mode 



10 trades from this 9 in profit

testet ammount 0,01 lot 1 hour only sell-some over trend as maialny trend eur usd now


we testet on 100 000 demo account 0,0,1 lots only so not see on % because we do smal ammout

see please on 9/10 win average at small drawdown


We will prepare new screen and video.

 for each product maybe fine fount correct different setting.

For agent seller we offer too % from sales.


Is excepted trade only this side long /short how is mailnly trend product - more profitable


 Buy now and  enjoy dear traders. we have 20 yrs experiences, have else hedge robot prepare for market here too.

Enjoy meet you online

Send me message Now.

Welcome

http://facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/
Trader Robo,Happy 77 Traders






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Bekhzod Rasulov
Experts
Brief information about our robot: this robot can trade 29 pairs at the same time Our ROBOT earns from 20% to 45% profit per month. Minimum deposit 5.000-10.000 For complete information about the robot, contact the administrator The robot has been working in the market for a long time, you can get more information about it from the admin    https://t.me/Ozbek_Ea?utm_source=ig&amp ;utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnSQVmzbzd2T
Oceania Algo
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
Crown
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
High frequency scalper for major currency pairs. By default, the EA parameters are set for trading on the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD currency pairs. The Expert Advisor controls the trading lot in accordance with the risk specified as a percentage of the deposit. It has protection against failures, when the connection is restored, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The robot controls slippage and spread changes, according to a special algorithm, it performs an additional calculati
MerkaDrive
Merkabot
Experts
"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10. To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns. Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts
MerkaDivergence
Merkabot
Experts
A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
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