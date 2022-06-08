Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1
- Experts
-
Trader Robo Corporation 6 LtdIm one of traders in company Trader Robo Corporation 6 Ltd
in section managed futures for customers.
Company is incorporated in Cyprus was founded in 2009 year we are medium company vat payer.
- Version: 1.91
- Updated: 8 June 2022
- Activations: 5
http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/
See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults
System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules
+special functions for save+reduce drawdown
We trade it success 20 yrs.
Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free
you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits
Aviable profitable setting tested about 6 month
indicies :
NAS100 NASDAQ
UK100
US500
Dax DE30
US30 Wall street
AUD/JPY
EUR/GBP
XAU/USD
GBP/AUD
EUR/USD
AUD/USD
NATURAL GAS+ 100 % in test too
Every buyeres recive new settings free.
We can add new on demand-customers.
Contact before Buy load setup
http://facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/
1. We provide file
18 jun 22 New
New upgrade 1.91 increased profit more as 100 %+
-profitable results on tester possible see with our settings only
request setting on messenger,email before buy
2. Video 2 + main functios
Old price 2999 Usd forever, VIP start edition 999 Usd forever
Action first 30customers
ACTION Start in 999 Usd
For all brokers
-Standard UNLIMITED is 2999 USD.
first 30
1.Contact Now
https://www.facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/
1B. email papierfx@gmail.com subject email: system 3
Forex CFD Commodity Robot on System 3 (89% Success) Action
1. automatic input
2. automatic output
3. setting how many positions open to signal 1-10
4. setting how many quantities to open in 1 position e.g. 0.01, 0.1 1.0, etc
5. STOP LOSS you set what stop loss In GBP (currency) e.g. 3 GBP STOP calculates and places a stop loss. automatically to -3 GBP
6. function pause / restart robot - if messages
7.You run it on the products you want
8. If the robot has opened trade for you and you are e.g. even on mobile, you can modify some with position, take a profit on some sooner and so on.
9.under normal circumstances it will no longer happen to you that you will miss the store because you have just been at work or outside.
10. show status robot active, inactive, pause,pause for daily limit
11. for all products
12. Automatic break if it reaches your daily limit
Robot status:
13. active
14. inactive
15. pause paused by the user
16. Pause daily limit
17. Separate statistics for each product
18. ie daily profit,
19.weekly
20.monthly
21.year
22. you set which stop in currency and how many positions-robot will open only as many as you have a limit on the given chart / product
23. 2 exit options according to the Move average, or according to the profit in Currency you setuped
24. when selecting an output in currency, the robot calculates the profit and stop loss in, places it
Example you have a set daily limit of 20 GBP for eur usd and 0.01 lot output method currency, track size 2 GBP if you enter 10 positions open and stop you have 2 GBP the robot will open 10 positions
25. closes all open trades and the daily limit for the given product on chart 2 choice2 variants
26. 1 A - to the exact close limit or
27. 2 tracks you set in GBP (CURRENCY) to the last trades at the daily limit
+ Optional or automatic trade opening signal sending mode
10 trades from this 9 in profit
testet ammount 0,01 lot 1 hour only sell-some over trend as maialny trend eur usd now
we testet on 100 000 demo account 0,0,1 lots only so not see on % because we do smal ammout
see please on 9/10 win average at small drawdown
We will prepare new screen and video.
for each product maybe fine fount correct different setting.
For agent seller we offer too % from sales.
Is excepted trade only this side long /short how is mailnly trend product - more profitable
Buy now and enjoy dear traders. we have 20 yrs experiences, have else hedge robot prepare for market here too.
Enjoy meet you online
Send me message Now.
Welcomehttp://facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/