http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/

See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules +special functions for save+reduce drawdown We trade it success 20 yrs.

Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits

Aviable profitable setting tested about 6 month indicies : NAS100 NASDAQ UK100 US500 Dax DE30 US30 Wall street

AUD/JPY EUR/GBP XAU/USD GBP/AUD EUR/USD AUD/USD NATURAL GAS+ 100 % in test too

Every buyeres recive new settings free. We can add new on demand-customers.

Contact before Buy load setup http://facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/

1. We provide file

18 jun 22 New New upgrade 1.91 increased profit more as 100 %+ -profitable results on tester possible see with our settings only

request setting on messenger,email before buy

2. Video 2 + main functios https://youtu.be/bkBlcrc-rwY



Old price 2999 Usd forever, VIP start edition 999 Usd forever Action first 30customers

ACTION Start in 999 Usd For all brokers -Standard UNLIMITED is 2999 USD. first 30

1.Contact Now facebook https://www.facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/

1B. email papierfx@gmail.com subject email: system 3

Forex CFD Commodity Robot on System 3 (89% Success) Action

robots in one

sends signals to the mobile phone, select Send Signal

Open trade opens to give you a preset stop and take profit in GBP

Forex Robot Commodity System 3

Strategy Created 20 yr





1. automatic input



2. automatic output

3. setting how many positions open to signal 1-10



4. setting how many quantities to open in 1 position e.g. 0.01, 0.1 1.0, etc



5. STOP LOSS you set what stop loss In GBP (currency) e.g. 3 GBP STOP calculates and places a stop loss. automatically to -3 GBP





6. function pause / restart robot - if messages

7.You run it on the products you want









8. If the robot has opened trade for you and you are e.g. even on mobile, you can modify some with position, take a profit on some sooner and so on.





9.under normal circumstances it will no longer happen to you that you will miss the store because you have just been at work or outside.

10. show status robot active, inactive, pause,pause for daily limit

11. for all products





12. Automatic break if it reaches your daily limit







Robot status:

13. active





14. inactive





15. pause paused by the user





16. Pause daily limit





17. Separate statistics for each product





18. ie daily profit,





19.weekly





20.monthly

21.year





22. you set which stop in currency and how many positions-robot will open only as many as you have a limit on the given chart / product



23. 2 exit options according to the Move average, or according to the profit in Currency you setuped





24. when selecting an output in currency, the robot calculates the profit and stop loss in, places it

Example you have a set daily limit of 20 GBP for eur usd and 0.01 lot output method currency, track size 2 GBP if you enter 10 positions open and stop you have 2 GBP the robot will open 10 positions





25. closes all open trades and the daily limit for the given product on chart 2 choice2 variants





26. 1 A - to the exact close limit or





27. 2 tracks you set in GBP (CURRENCY) to the last trades at the daily limit













+ Optional or automatic trade opening signal sending mode







10 trades from this 9 in profit testet ammount 0,01 lot 1 hour only sell-some over trend as maialny trend eur usd now

we testet on 100 000 demo account 0,0,1 lots only so not see on % because we do smal ammout see please on 9/10 win average at small drawdown

We will prepare new screen and video. for each product maybe fine fount correct different setting. For agent seller we offer too % from sales.

Is excepted trade only this side long /short how is mailnly trend product - more profitable

Buy now and enjoy dear traders. we have 20 yrs experiences, have else hedge robot prepare for market here too. Enjoy meet you online Send me message Now. Welcome http://facebook.com/Happy77-Traders-Robots-Systems-Ltd-1976516212568089/ Trader Robo,Happy 77 Traders



















