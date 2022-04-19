Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions.

It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted.





Caution: The number of licenses are limited and our team has decided to sell this expert with the next plan: First 5 licenses are $5000 Second 5 licenses are $10000 Third 5 licenses are $15000





To ensure the best results and prevent overfitting and more profitability in the future our team has back tested on Meta Trader and AI engine with the most accurate and reliable Data that included :

Back test on the different symbols and different Timeframes

Adapted with high spreads (works on many brokers)

Works during the most volatile and unstable periods (like Covid, 2008 crisis, etc.)

Forward test

Statistic robustness tests

Random walk

All of the results have been shown on pictures.





Caution:

You won’t be able to have the best and reliable backtests, because of MT4 and MT5 using simulated data for backtest’s engine and you need the real data. Our team has been invested to have the most reliable data from the most authorized brokers and suppliers, and you could see the results on the pictures. Don’t Worry, In order to illustrate this to you we made backtest on Videos which can be seen here.





recommendation:

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15, M30

Brokers: it’s not important because work profitable with high spreads too

Min Balance: $200

Min leverage: 1:20

Money Management: our recommendation is based on Risk Management’s term:

Low: Average 2 % per position Medium: Average 4 % per position High: Average 6 % per position

Features:

It doesn’t use of any the high-risk strategies like Martingale, grid etc.

Money management of this expert is low risk and fix sized, and after selecting your risk, it will increase with a specific amount of your balance and you don’t need to change it manually.

This expert not only uses Hard Stoploss/ Take profit but it also uses Soft Stoploss/ Take profit that causes the prevention of unnecessary and unpredictable loses and saves your profits automatically.

Trading Strategy is Swing trading that can open positions of about 5 per month

Low Exposure that prevents unpredictable loses and price moves cause of news etc.

All of the parameters of this expert are fully optimized by randomization parameters robustness test in the appropriate response range and there is no need for any changes on the expert.

Some parameters may be changed during 7 months to 1 year later to increase the efficiency of expert, and you will be able to have new Updates.

How to set up:

Open it on the recommendation symbol, timeframe >>> go to input tab >>> select your Permitted risk.





We hope you enjoy using this Expert







