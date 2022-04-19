Intelligent Detector

Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions.

It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted.


Caution:

The number of licenses are limited and our team has decided to sell this expert with the next plan:

First 5 licenses are $5000

Second 5 licenses are $10000

Third 5 licenses are $15000


To ensure the best results and prevent overfitting and more profitability in the future our team has back tested on Meta Trader and AI engine with the most accurate and reliable Data that included :

  • Back test on the different symbols and different Timeframes
  • Adapted with high spreads (works on many brokers)
  • Works during the most volatile and unstable periods (like Covid, 2008 crisis, etc.)
  • Forward test
  • Statistic robustness tests
  • Random walk

All of the results have been shown on pictures.


Caution:

You won’t be able to have the best and reliable backtests, because of MT4 and MT5 using simulated data for backtest’s engine and you need the real data.

Our team has been invested to have the most reliable data from the most authorized brokers and suppliers, and you could see the results on the pictures.

Don’t Worry, In order to illustrate this to you we made backtest on Videos which can be seen here.


recommendation:

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15, M30
  • Brokers: it’s not important because work profitable with high spreads too
  • Min Balance: $200
  • Min leverage: 1:20
  • Money Management: our recommendation is based on Risk Management’s term:

    1. Low: Average 2 % per position
    2. Medium:  Average  4 % per position
    3. High: Average 6 % per position

Features:

  • It doesn’t use of any the high-risk strategies like Martingale, grid etc.
  • Money management of this expert is low risk and fix sized, and after selecting your risk, it will increase with a specific amount of your balance and you don’t need to change it manually.
  • This expert not only uses Hard Stoploss/ Take profit but it also uses Soft Stoploss/ Take profit that causes the prevention of unnecessary and unpredictable loses and saves your profits automatically.
  • Trading Strategy is Swing trading that can open positions of about 5 per month
  • Low Exposure that prevents unpredictable loses and price moves cause of news etc.
  • All of the parameters of this expert are fully optimized by randomization parameters robustness test in the appropriate response range and there is no need for any changes on the expert.
  • Some parameters may be changed during 7 months to 1 year later to increase the efficiency of expert, and you will be able to have new Updates.

How to set up:

Open it on the recommendation symbol, timeframe >>> go to input tab >>> select your Permitted risk.


We hope you enjoy using this Expert



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"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10. To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns. Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts
MerkaDivergence
Merkabot
Experts
A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
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Reversal Point Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
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Reversal Point Detector (RPD) is an advanced indicator that is obtained from a combination of advanced mathematical functions, especially price action, which is able to detect price reversal points, or in other words, invisible market supports or resistances without the use of any tools. This indicator can identify the appropriate trading opportunities on its own and each person can trade by setting the appropriate SL and TP according to their trading strategy and risk management. This advance
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