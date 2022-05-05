IndiceFire is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of Indices Such as S&P500, US30 indices pair. .

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H4 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.





The principle of operation of the robot IndiceFire.

The robot performs trades always, with strategic and good quality results, Just be patient, get the robot started and

check the results , Just be patient with the robot . sometimes it enters many trades within some minutes,Hours a day . its strategy depends mostly on market.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the S&P500 Index pairs ( H4 on S&P500 timeframes ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 200 USD to trade 1 lot size.1000 USD to trade 5 lot size and 10000 Usd to trade 10 lot size on S&P500.



Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files.

The recommended leverage is 1:500







EA TRADE SETING

Names inputs S&P500 Settings Takeprofit 1100

TrailingStop 0 Session 8_10

Breakout Pip Use 10 or 20

Stoploss 1200 Lotsize 1 For 200 USD

5 For 1000 USD

10 For 10000 USD Timeframe H4

Minimum Deposit 200 USD

Note:1 lot size per every $200

Note : Recommended Broker is ICMARKET BUT IF U ARE USING ANOTHER BROKER THEN U WILL HAVE TO CHOOSE YOUR LOTSIZE IN RESPECT TO EQUITY OR SIMPLY CONTACT DEVELOPER FOR BEST SETFILES

Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...



If you are going to backtest the robot, please select S&P500 , input the setfiles Above and any date.

Select the right Tineframe in respect to the pair and equity ratio just as defined in the table above and choose the leverage :

( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot (200 USD per 1 lot size on S&P500 pairs . )





if you have a question, send me a private message.



























