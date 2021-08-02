BitcoinWhale

5

BitcoinWhale  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Bitcoin/USD  pair.

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.


The principle of operation of the robot BitcoinWhale.

The robot rarely performs trades, but they are of good quality, so be patient, get the robot started and check the results , Just be patient with the robot . sometimes it enters many trades within a day . its strategy depends mostly on market.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the BTCUSD ( 1M .Daily timeframes ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.

Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files

The recommended leverage is 1:500



EA TRADE SETING

Names inputs
dprofit   20000
 Roverpro     1000000
 TrailingStop     12000
 TrailngStep     4000 
  Takeprofit     80000
 Maperbig     20
 Mapersmall     5
  Minimum deposit    100USD for 0.01lot size 
  Time Frame     1M. 15min. 30min .daily.       (30min) is best timeframe

Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100


Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...

If you are going to backtest the robot, please select BTCUSD and any date. 

Select Daily or 1m timeframes and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 1000 USD per 0.01 lot size )  


if you have a question, send me a private message.






Reviews 1
romanvodyakho
20
romanvodyakho 2021.08.24 16:36 
 

Всем привет , купил в аренду bitcoinwhale установил настройки и честно говоря очень удивился когда он через два часа уже поставил первый лот а через сутки он мне заработал 8$ Сегодня уже 4й день прошло 7мь сделок все в плюс всего 24$ депозит 1030$ Всем советую

Hello everyone, I bought a bitcoin whale for rent, set the settings and, frankly, was very surprised when he placed the first lot two hours later, and a day later he earned me $ 8 Today, already the 4th day, 7 deals have passed, all plus only $ 24 deposit $ 1030 I advise everyone

Link Below

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romanvodyakho
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romanvodyakho 2021.08.24 16:36 
 

Всем привет , купил в аренду bitcoinwhale установил настройки и честно говоря очень удивился когда он через два часа уже поставил первый лот а через сутки он мне заработал 8$ Сегодня уже 4й день прошло 7мь сделок все в плюс всего 24$ депозит 1030$ Всем советую

Hello everyone, I bought a bitcoin whale for rent, set the settings and, frankly, was very surprised when he placed the first lot two hours later, and a day later he earned me $ 8 Today, already the 4th day, 7 deals have passed, all plus only $ 24 deposit $ 1030 I advise everyone

Link Below

Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
1368
Reply from developer Chiedozie Titus Ugwu 2021.08.24 17:05
Okay thamks for the good review . This Ea is very profitable and recommended for everybody . Rent or buy it for maximum profitability .
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