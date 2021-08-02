BitcoinWhale is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Bitcoin/USD pair.

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.





The principle of operation of the robot BitcoinWhale.

The robot rarely performs trades, but they are of good quality, so be patient, get the robot started and

check the results , Just be patient with the robot . sometimes it enters many trades within a day . its strategy depends mostly on market.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the BTCUSD ( 1M .Daily timeframes ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.



Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files

The recommended leverage is 1:500







EA TRADE SETING

Names inputs dprofit 20000 Roverpro 1000000 TrailingStop 12000

TrailngStep 4000 Takeprofit 80000 Maperbig 20 Mapersmall 5 Minimum deposit 100USD for 0.01lot size Time Frame 1M. 15min. 30min .daily. (30min) is best timeframe



Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100





Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...



If you are going to backtest the robot, please select BTCUSD and any date.

Select Daily or 1m timeframes and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 1000 USD per 0.01 lot size )





if you have a question, send me a private message.















