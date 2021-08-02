BitcoinWhale
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 11
BitcoinWhale is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Bitcoin/USD pair.
This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.
The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human.
Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.
The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.
Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.
The principle of operation of the robot BitcoinWhale.
The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the BTCUSD ( 1M .Daily timeframes ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.
Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files
The recommended leverage is 1:500
EA TRADE SETING
|Names
|inputs
|dprofit
|20000
|Roverpro
|1000000
|TrailingStop
| 12000
|TrailngStep
|4000
|Takeprofit
|80000
|Maperbig
|20
|Mapersmall
|5
|Minimum deposit
|100USD for 0.01lot size
|Time Frame
| 1M. 15min. 30min .daily. (30min) is best timeframe
Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100
Backtest
...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...
If you are going to backtest the robot, please select BTCUSD and any date.
Select Daily or 1m timeframes and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .
Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 1000 USD per 0.01 lot size )
if you have a question, send me a private message.
Всем привет , купил в аренду bitcoinwhale установил настройки и честно говоря очень удивился когда он через два часа уже поставил первый лот а через сутки он мне заработал 8$ Сегодня уже 4й день прошло 7мь сделок все в плюс всего 24$ депозит 1030$ Всем советую
Hello everyone, I bought a bitcoin whale for rent, set the settings and, frankly, was very surprised when he placed the first lot two hours later, and a day later he earned me $ 8 Today, already the 4th day, 7 deals have passed, all plus only $ 24 deposit $ 1030 I advise everyone
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