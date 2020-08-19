EngulfingPinBar
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The indicator identifies two most important patterns of technical analysis - Pin Bar and Engulfing.
MT5-version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53701
Settings:
- Mincandle size for PinBar - The minimum size of the Pin-Bar candlestick;
- Percentage of candle body on size - The percentage of the candle body in relation to its length;
- PinBar Alert - Alert when a Pin-Bar is detected;
- PinBar Mail - Sends an email when a Pin Bar is found;
- PinBar Notification - Sends a push notification when a Pin Bar is detected.
- Mincandle size for Engulfing - The minimum size of the Engulfing candle;
- By what percentage is the absorbing candle greater than the absorbed - By what percentage is the absorbing candle greater than the absorbed;
- Engulfing Alert - Alert when Engulfing is detected;
- Engulfing Mail - Sending an email when a Takeover is detected;
- Engulfing Notification - Sends a push notification when Engulfing is detected.