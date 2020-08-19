EngulfingPinBar

The indicator identifies two most important patterns of technical analysis - Pin Bar and Engulfing.

MT5-version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53701

Settings:
  • Mincandle size for PinBar - The minimum size of the Pin-Bar candlestick;
  • Percentage of candle body on size - The percentage of the candle body in relation to its length;
  • PinBar Alert - Alert when a Pin-Bar is detected;
  • PinBar Mail - Sends an email when a Pin Bar is found;
  • PinBar Notification - Sends a push notification when a Pin Bar is detected.
  • Mincandle size for Engulfing - The minimum size of the Engulfing candle;
  • By what percentage is the absorbing candle greater than the absorbed - By what percentage is the absorbing candle greater than the absorbed;
  • Engulfing Alert - Alert when Engulfing is detected;
  • Engulfing Mail - Sending an email when a Takeover is detected;
  • Engulfing Notification - Sends a push notification when Engulfing is detected.
Recommended products
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Shooting Star pattern mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart:  Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. - It is great to use this indicator during the Downtrend or Sideways market conditions! Click here to
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Sorsawo Magic Signal
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Indicators
Sorsawo Magic Signal Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to identify high-probability entry points by combining adaptive momentum logic with smart volatility filtering. Core Features Adaptive WPR Logic : Unlike standard oscillators, Sorsawo Magic uses a dynamic calculation period that automatically adjusts based on market volatility. Volatility-Filtered Signals : The indicator analyzes price gaps and momentum surges to ensure signals are only generated when there is sufficient ma
FREE
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicators
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trend Probability Oscillator
Michael Goh Joon Seng
Indicators
Simple to read and powerful, no fancy lines and drawings to clutter your chart or distract you. The trend probability oscillator estimates how likely a trend will continue in a certain period. The cummulator period controls how many bars in the past to use and is a proxy for the timescale the trend probability should hold. The use of a Max Line improves this further by indicating when a trend is likely to reverse. In most cases a trend must lose momentum before reversing. Hence, a trend probabil
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Candles Indicator
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicators
A visualization system for favorite candlesticks price action patterns. Once attached, indicator will automatically mark next patterns on the chart: Pinocchio bar - a small-body bar with a long 'nose', very well-known reverse pattern; Inside bar - a bar whose range lies inside the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Outside bar - a bar whose range exceeds the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Rails pattern - two consequent opposite bars with al
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Candlestick Patterns Analytics
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns Analytics is a powerful tool for analyzing candlestick patterns. Do you trade based on candlestick patterns? Then Candlestick Patterns Analytics is designed for you. The undeniable advantage of the indicator: Predicts trading result when trading candlestick patterns; Uses statistical data based on the history of the selected symbol and timeframe. What the indicator does Finds and marks on the chart 29 candlestick patterns; Draws arrows to indicate the classical and statist
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
NonLag Indicator MT4
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Trend NonLag Indicator  is a professional and easy to use Forex, Crypto and CFDs trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the Swing High and Swing Low and Price Action strategy. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. Probably you already   heard   about the Swing High and Swing Low trading methods before. Usually the Swing High/Low is a very complex thing not only for newbie traders but also for th
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicators
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
ChangingTrends
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
The indicator calculates the most probable trend stop/reversal areas, confident trend movement areas. The calculation considers: the rate of price change; the relative deviation angle of the chart; the average amplitude of price movements; the price leaving its "comfort zone"; the values of the ATR indicator. The indicator can generate an Alert when the price enter a stop/reversal area. Settings Draw the entire length? - draw the areas until the end of the chart; Show Stop UP-trend - display th
TickCounter MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Indicators
The TickCounter indicator counts up and down ticks on each new bar. The calculation starts from the moment the indicator is placed on the chart. Histogram bars represent: Yellow bars - total number of ticks; Blue bars - ticks UP; Red bars - ticks DOWN. If the blue bar is not visible, then there are more down ticks and the red bar is displayed on top of the blue one (the red layer is above the blue one). MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82548 Each reinitialization of the in
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
SuperTrend
Evgeniy Zhdan
2.5 (2)
Experts
The Supertrend Expert Advisor The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results. It is not a scalper. The minimum balance to start trading - 100 $. Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices. Has an efficient risk management system. The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA. As a result, you have a complete automated trading system. Download
Stardust
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
StarDust searches for divergences in the values of several indicators considering them as signs of flat and enters the market if a relatively steady trend is detected. The Expert Advisor trades "basic" symbols with a low spread. The best results are achieved on М15. The EA automatically adjusts to 4 and 5-digit quote flows. Settings Comment_to_orders – comment to a placed order. The field can be left blank if no comment is required. MM – enable money management with automatic setting of a worki
Top Floor
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA catches the price when it moves against the trend in an effort to open an order in an opposite direction (direction of the main trend). Screenshots illustrate examples of entries and the strategy gist. The EA uses stop losses depending on values of ATR. Settings: Lot_ - if Risk_ = 0, the EA will trade this lot; Risk_ - risk per one trade. Stop loss is taken into account; koeff_ATR - coefficient multiplied by the ATR value to calculate stop loss (the bigger the value, the bigger stop loss
FastBoom
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The FastBoom EA finds the most probable points of price pullback/reverse and places an order. It places averaging orders if the price moves further against take profit. Settings of the EA: Lots - initial lot; LotExponent - multiplier for following orders (Martingale). 1 - no multiplier. TakeProfit - take profit in points; Stochastic Settings InpKPeriod - K Period of Stochastic InpDPeriod - D Period of Stochastic InpSlowing - Stochastic Slowing LevHigh - level for sell positions of Stochastic L
DivergenceTrade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor calculates the double/triple divergence of volumes, and starts trading. It uses a unique formula of lot calculation, which greatly improves stability of trading. Recommended TF - 1h. Currency pair - EURUSD , but the EA can be used on any trading instruments which are not subject to high volatility. Settings mode - trading direction can be set manually; close - order close level (details on the screenshot); Step between orders - step between orders in points; Maximum orders -
OrderOnLine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor opens orders from the horizontal line, the a trader can set on any level by dragging using the mouse or by changing the line properties. For example, when a horizontal line is above the current price, the EA will open a Buy order once the horizontal line is reached. And vice versa: If the line is below the current price, the EA will open a sell order once the line is crossed. A buy crossover of the line is: opening of the current candlestick below the horizontal line; the curr
SellerATR
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor only sells. Recommended currency pairs : EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCHF; USDJPY; USDCAD; AUDUSD; EURGBP; EURAUD; EURCHF; EURJPY; GBPCHF; CADJPY; GBPJPY; AUDNZD; AUDCAD; AUDCHF; AUDJPY; CHFJPY; EURNZD; EURCAD; CADCHF; NZDJPY; NZDUSD. Timeframe: H1. Percent% manages closing both loss-making and profitable deals based on the account overall status. Using the EA on 23 symbols mentioned above allows the robot to cope with the drawdown in case of a long trend. While positions on some pairs
Illusion
Evgeniy Zhdan
3 (2)
Experts
The Illusion EA uses the probability theory - after a series of consecutive virtual losses - i.e. right during a flat the EA already starts trading in the trend. In addition, the EA considers the ratio of bullish/bearish candles on the higher timeframes to determine the greatest probability of the price movement direction. Only 1 order can be opened at a time. In case of a loss the following order will be placed with an increased lot (the multiplication coefficient is set in the parameters). The
GoldenCoast
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
The indicator plots a trend line and determines the levels for opening trades, in case the price goes "too far" away from the trend level. More detailed information is available in the screenshots. Settings Away from the trend line - distance from the trend line to the trades level; Arrow Signal for deals - enable displaying an arrow when the price reaches the trades level; Size of Arrow - size of the arrow; Alert Signal for deals - enable generating alerts when the price reaches the trades lev
Turbina
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (4)
Experts
The axiom of the Forex market is that any trend will be broken. The Expert Advisor determines trend direction (the pink line), and calculates levels for opening opposite orders depending on the settings. The value of Away from the trend line for Deal will be different for each pair and timeframe, depending on the volatility of the trading instrument. Next orders can be opened with an increased lot (a static lot is used by default). See the screenshots to understand the idea of the Expert Advisor
Odysseus
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor determines the moments of strong movements and opens a position in the direction of the most probable price movement. The strategy always uses stop loss and take profit. Several independent orders can be in the market (the maximum number is set in parameters). The goal of the EA's underlying trading system is the quantitative excess of the number of profitable deals over the number of losing ones. Recommended: EURUSD 5m; GBPUSD 5m; USDJPY 5m. The Expert Advisor is able to work
Vise
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
Vise is a trend indicator. The upper and lower lines follow the price showing the prevailing price direction. Frequent breakthroughs of the upper line indicate a bullish trend, while frequent breakthroughs of the lower line indicate a bearish one. Parameters Points for UpLine - initial number of points for the upper line; Points for DownLine - initial number of points for the lower line. During the breakthrough of the upper level (line), this level shifts upwards by Points for UpLine. If the up
Twinkle
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Twinkle is a trend-based scalper using stop loss and take profit invisible to the broker. The EA does not look for trend reversals. The EA catches strong market movements and opens orders in the direction of the trend. Your broker will not see the order closing levels. The EA closes orders independently when reaching the take profit or stop loss levels specified in the settings. Recommended trading symbols: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5. ECN accounts with 5 digits quotes are recommended. Expert Advisor
Shine
Evgeniy Zhdan
4.75 (4)
Experts
This Expert Advisor implements elements of the Martingale system. Orders are opened at a specified distance from the moving average. The Parabolic SAR indicator and certain technical details are used to ensure the most accurate entries. The EA is highly customizable. It is recommended for simultaneous use on 4 currency pairs: EURUSD M15; GBPUSD M15; USDJPY M15; USDCAD M15. Despite good stability, it is advisable to disable the EA operation during the days rich in news releases. Configurations P
LuckyCase
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
LuckyCase is an Expert Advisor with martingale elements. The EA strategy is based on a significant "deviation" of the price from SAR inadicator and the Bands levels breakthrough point. The money management system is an essential part of the EA. It starts working after a trade is opened. Trades are closed after accumulating specified points of market orders, by deposit % or after an opposite side of the channel is broken through. The default EA settings are meant for: EURUSD M15; USDJPY M15. The
Elize
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Elize Expert Advisor has been designed to work with the EURCHF currency pair. It considers the peculiarities of this trading instrument, its behavior and dependence on the behavior of other currencies. In particular, when the currencies of the European countries (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURNOK, EURCHF) move in the same direction, the EA starts its operation and opens a deal in the trend direction of the European currencies. In the event of price rollbacks, the EA uses a unique method for making the
AllTrendLines
Evgeniy Zhdan
4 (1)
Indicators
Brief Description of the All Trend Lines Indicator The indicator analyzes the wave structure of the market. What it displays on the chart: First. Wave pivots (semaphores) • Red markers – wave highs • Yellow markers – wave lows • Yellow-green markers – additional local extremes Second. Trend lines • Purple/blue lines – trends based on highs (resistance/support) • Beige/green lines – trends based on lows • Lines are built automatically by connecting wave pivots of the same type Third. Main trend
FastTraffic
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor has been specifically developed for trading gold (Spot Gold). The strategy is based on Fibo levels calculated from the previous (first) candle High/Low and the width of the current and lower timeframes channel. If important Fibo levels of different orders are located in a single price channel (within a spread), the EA defines this channel as the target for price movement and starts operation. Martingale and averaging are not used. Each order is independent and is accompanied b
Jazz
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The algorithm of this Expert Advisor determines the significant price levels, where the trend often turns into a flat or reverses. Stochastic Oscillator serves as an additional filter of overbought/oversold zones. The EA sets stop loss and take profit after opening an order. The underlying trailing strategy applies a trailing stop. The EA is recommended for simultaneously use on three trading instruments: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, EURCHF M5. Settings: Comment to order - comment to orders. MaxRisk -
Panther
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for technical analysis patterns formed on the higher (hourly) timeframe to start working on the 5-minute chart. Technical analysis patterns used: double top/double bottom, head/shoulders, flag, expanding/narrowing triangles. The Relative Vigor Index technical indicator is used as the filter for opening deals. It is based on the idea that on the bull market the closing price is, as a rule, higher, than the opening price. It is the other way round on the bear market. This
Spook
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor calculates the divergence on the current and higher timeframes. In case the divergences coincide, the EA starts its operation. Deals have strict take profit and stop loss levels. Each deal is managed by trailing stop. The strategy involves the use of a tight stop-loss. Therefore, losing deals and/or series of losing deals are not uncommon. This EA is not suitable for those who have difficulties coping with losing deals. The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on the followi
Grand
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor has been developed specifically for the features of the CHFJPY currency pair. The EA's algorithm determines the direction of the current trend and starts operation. In case of a price reversal within the current trend, the EA adds additional orders. If trend changes, the EA starts to work in the direction contrary to the initial grid of orders. If there were no conditions for closing orders and the trend direction changed again, the EA continues to work with the "first" grid o
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Slender
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on a hedging system, which implies placing opposite orders. The EA algorithm determines trend beginning and opens a position in the trend direction. In case of a wrong entry, the EA tries to neutralize the drawdown through opposite (hedging) orders at a preset interval (Coefficient of counter orders). Orders are closed when one of the two values ​​is reached - profit in percent or profit in points. The EA does not use lot increase. The EA wast tested
Dreamer
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Советник работает по принципу хеджирования с периодическими "перекосами" в сторону трендовых направлений. Направления тренда советник определяет на основании стандартного индикатора Parabolic Stop and Reverse system (SAR). Уникальная стратегия установки балансирующих позиций позволяет избегать больших просадок даже при самых не благоприятных рыночных условиях. Параметры по умолчанию рекомендуется использовать на торговом инструменте: GBPJPY 15m. Разработка и оптимизация параметров производились
Snoot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor works using a grid in the direction of a trend movement with the step between opened positions defined in the settings. The positions are closed by the total take profit. The Parabolic SAR standard indicator is used to filter order opening, which comes in the MetaTrader 4 package. The EA has been developed and tested using 99,9% quality of quotes. Operation of the EA in real time can be viewed in the signals . The best trading results have been achieved on CHFJPY M15. Settin
Solipsism
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor builds channels based on the data obtained using ATR and MA indicators according to the equations: Upper channel border = MA + ATR * (FIBO); Lower channel border = MA - ATR * (FIBO), where FIBO has the following values: Style of Trade - Aggressive = 1.61852; Style of Trade - Average = 3.26704; Style of Trade - Calm = 4.85556. Trades are opened inside the channel with the intervals defined in the settings. Long and short positions are opened independently. Positions are closed
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review