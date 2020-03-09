The trading expert "Space Reptile" was developed on the basis of three trading strategies that were tested on PAMM accounts and showed high performance.





Algorithms for determining the phases of a trend direction allow a trading expert to accurately enter the market in the right direction.





The built-in profit and loss control mechanism ensures stable profit superiority over losses.





Each transaction is accompanied by a mandatory stop loss and take profit.





The expert’s strategy does not provide for sit-outs.





The Martingale system is missing.





The minimum deposit to start work is $ 100.





Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD.





Advisor does not require optimization.





The EA has minimal settings and does not require the intervention of a trader. Settings:

Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Comment to order - Comments on orders;

- Comments on orders; MaxRisk - Maximum risk for calculating a trading lot;

- Maximum risk for calculating a trading lot; if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;

- If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this; Start Trailing Stop - Start trailing stop;

- Start trailing stop; Step Trailing Stop - Step trailing stop;

- Step trailing stop; Max Slippage - level of slippage;

- level of slippage; Max Spread - Limit the maximum spread;

- Limit the maximum spread; Max Orders - The maximum number of orders;

- The maximum number of orders; Magic Number - Magic number to distinguish "their" orders from "strangers";

- Magic number to distinguish "their" orders from "strangers"; Show logo? - Show logo ?;

- Show logo ?; Show text? - Show informational text ?;

- Show informational text ?; Text size - Text size;

- Text size; Text color - Text color.



