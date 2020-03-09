Space Reptile
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The trading expert "Space Reptile" was developed on the basis of three trading strategies that were tested on PAMM accounts and showed high performance.
Algorithms for determining the phases of a trend direction allow a trading expert to accurately enter the market in the right direction.
The built-in profit and loss control mechanism ensures stable profit superiority over losses.
Each transaction is accompanied by a mandatory stop loss and take profit.
The expert’s strategy does not provide for sit-outs.
The Martingale system is missing.
The minimum deposit to start work is $ 100.
Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD.
Advisor does not require optimization.
The EA has minimal settings and does not require the intervention of a trader.
Settings:
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Comment to order - Comments on orders;
- MaxRisk - Maximum risk for calculating a trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Start Trailing Stop - Start trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Step trailing stop;
- Max Slippage - level of slippage;
- Max Spread - Limit the maximum spread;
- Max Orders - The maximum number of orders;
- Magic Number - Magic number to distinguish "their" orders from "strangers";
- Show logo? - Show logo ?;
- Show text? - Show informational text ?;
- Text size - Text size;
- Text color - Text color.