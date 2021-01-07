Black Cryptex

3

Extremely intelligent and complex algoritm developed for the Dax or Dow Jones Index. (1 Min Timeframe)

Can also be configured for any other index or Forex pair or timeframe, but spread need to be tight.

Very good risk/reward ratio.

Market entry/exit at overbought/oversold price levels, based on complex calculations.

Risk management is done by starting with a very small initial position. The position is optimised by averaging in an intelligent way.

- Fast moving average reversal

- Moving average distance: two MA bands are used to filter the market entry

- Very complex lotsize calculation based on MA distance, skewness, break even distance, etc.

- Market exit can be configured with : Vibra limit orders, MA reversal or Liquidity target price levels

Possibility to filter based on trend (slow moving averages)

Default parameter set is not optimal but to fulfill the requirements for posting.

Backtested.

Many parameters to be set, so please contact me for assitance or change of parameters (set files).

I will post more details about the configuration parameters later on.


DAX https://youtu.be/22x6Gxqa4bY

NASDAQ  https://youtu.be/DOnzfr1T1Cc


For Backtesting please change :

Instrument : Dax or Dow 1 Min Chart

Lotsize to 0.1

MAD Fast Filter to 0.04

MAD Slow Filter to 0.04

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Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
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HeretoLearn
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HeretoLearn 2021.10.15 14:36 
 

Product seems quite good but can't get Set files as the author does not respond, by his own admission default is not optimal so probably will not turn my rental into a purchase. Shame

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