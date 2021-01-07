Black Cryptex

Extremely intelligent and complex algoritm developed for the Dax or Dow Jones Index. (1 Min Timeframe)

Can also be configured for any other index or Forex pair or timeframe, but spread need to be tight.

Very good risk/reward ratio.

Market entry/exit at overbought/oversold price levels, based on complex calculations.

Risk management is done by starting with a very small initial position. The position is optimised by averaging in an intelligent way.

- Fast moving average reversal

- Moving average distance: two MA bands are used to filter the market entry

- Very complex lotsize calculation based on MA distance, skewness, break even distance, etc.

- Market exit can be configured with : Vibra limit orders, MA reversal or Liquidity target price levels

Possibility to filter based on trend (slow moving averages)

Default parameter set is not optimal but to fulfill the requirements for posting.

Backtested.

Many parameters to be set, so please contact me for assitance or change of parameters (set files).

I will post more details about the configuration parameters later on.





DAX https://youtu.be/22x6Gxqa4bY

NASDAQ https://youtu.be/DOnzfr1T1Cc





For Backtesting please change :

Instrument : Dax or Dow 1 Min Chart

Lotsize to 0.1

MAD Fast Filter to 0.04

MAD Slow Filter to 0.04